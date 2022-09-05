Plea hearing for man accused of spying put off amid strike disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Plea hearing for man accused of spying put off amid strike disruption

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 3.04pm
Court artist sketch of David Smith appearing via video link at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of David Smith appearing via video link at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The plea hearing for a British man accused of spying for Russia from the British embassy in Berlin has been put off due to the defence barristers’ strike.

David Smith, 58, who worked as a security guard at the embassy, was due to enter pleas to nine charges under the Official Secrets Act dating back to May 2020.

On Monday, Smith appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Wall by videolink from Belmarsh high security jail.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, he spoke only to confirm his name.

Alistair Richardson attended for the prosecution but Smith’s barrister was absent, with the defendant’s interests represented by solicitor Russell Nicholson.

Addressing the prosecutor, Mr Justice Wall said: “I know the defendant is not represented by counsel today but Mr Nicholson is here to represent his interests.

“Obviously that will limit the amount we can achieve but I felt it was important to maintain this listing so the case can advance as much as possible, so we can keep the trial date in February.”

The senior judge set a new plea hearing for October 4 when he will deal with any other directions in the case.

He added: “At the moment I understand why defence counsel are not in attendance – there is no guarantee that situation will have changed by that date.”

If there is no change, the senior judge asked that the defence counsel communicate with the court and indicate the likely pleas.

Smith, who was living in Potsdam, was arrested by German police on August 10 last year and extradited to the UK in April.

According to the charges, Smith gathered information from the embassy and passed it to someone he believed was a representative of the Russian state, as well as other alleged offences.

The charges allege Smith communicated by letter with “General Major Sergey Chukhurov, the Russian military attache based out of the Russian Embassy, Berlin”.

The material “contained details about the activities, identities, addresses and telephone numbers of various members of Her Majesty’s Civil Service”.

Smith allegedly committed acts “prejudicial” to the safety and interest of the state by gathering information classified as “secret” about the “activities of Her Majesty’s Government”.

He allegedly “collected material relating to the operation and layout of the British Embassy in Berlin”, with that information thought or intended to be “useful to an enemy, namely the Russian state”.

Smith also allegedly made unauthorised photocopies of documents, video recordings of the embassy’s CCTV system and “kept sim card packaging” he had been asked to dispose of.

The charges claim he gave information about building repairs at the embassy after being approached by someone he “believed to be a member of Russian Military Intelligence (the GRU)”.

Following the brief court hearing, Smith, now of no fixed address, was remanded into custody.

He is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on February 13 next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A vigil was held in Rossfield Avenue (Damien Eagers/PA)
Man appears in court charged with murder of his three siblings
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Shae Gordon, 17, who died on Sunday following a disturbance in East London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Man arrested as police name teenager stabbed to death in east London disturbance
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visit
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
US Coast Guard vessels search the area on Monday (Stephen Brashear/AP)
US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash
Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of three siblings in Dublin
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour
People attend a vigil outside a house on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, Dublin, where Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in a violent incident. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Court artist sketch of David Smith appearing via video link at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Monday court round-up — Jailed again