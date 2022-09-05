Julen Lopetegui’s winless Sevilla turn attention to Manchester City clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui’s winless Sevilla turn attention to Manchester City clash

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 3.22pm
Julen Lopetegui is determined to turn Sevilla’s poor form around (Aaron Chown/PA)
Julen Lopetegui is determined to turn Sevilla’s poor form around (Aaron Chown/PA)

Under-fire Julen Lopetegui is not fazed by the visit of Manchester City as he bids to turn around Sevilla’s worst start to a season in 41 years.

The Spanish side have collected just one point from their opening four LaLiga matches and were whistled off after Saturday’s dismal 3-0 loss to Barcelona.

The immediate outlook seems a daunting one with Premier League winners City next up at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for their Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday.

Yet it was a difficult summer for Lopetegui’s side with a number of departures, including key pair Jules Kounde to Barcelona and Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, and the former Spain coach is confident things will settle.

“It is easier to manage everything after a victory but in defeat I believe the team has shown strength,” Lopetegui, who guided Sevilla to fourth in LaLiga last season, told reporters at a press conference.

“In these circumstances, the team has shown capabilities of overcoming big rivals in moments, with the feeling of wanting to grow in adversity.

“I want to highlight that in the team. If you rip out a lung and a heart (Carlos and Kounde), you have to try to regenerate again and compete.”

Sevilla's Jesus Navas spent four years at the Etihad Stadium
Sevilla’s Jesus Navas spent four years at the Etihad Stadium (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Sevilla have a new look this season with former Real Madrid playmaker Isco – once linked with City – and ex-Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj among their recent recruits. Former City winger Jesus Navas could face his old club.

Lopetegui is well aware of the size of task his side faces against City, whose coach – Pep Guardiola – he regards as the world’s best.

“I believe that, yes,” he said. “It is hard to say but, from my perspective, in a very complex world, I feel he has been consistent and continued to grow in all his teams.

“The City coming here are a rival of a very high level – one of the best in the world.”

