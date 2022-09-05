Rapper shot dead in Kensington High Street named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 29-year-old rapper fatally shot in west London has been named by police.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu died after being gunned down in Kensington High Street just after 2am on Sunday.

Those living nearby told the PA news agency they had heard multiple shots which sounded like fireworks.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, who was shot in the early hours of Sunday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Evening Standard said Mr Kusi-Owusu was a drill rapper known as M Lo.

A friend told the newspaper: “Fame never changed Max. He’s a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

“He was extremely talented musically. I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

“He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter, who he would do anything in this world for.”

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 824/04SEP.

To remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.