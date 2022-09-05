Rapper shot dead in Kensington High Street named by police By Press Association September 5 2022, 5.02pm A 29-year-old rapper fatally shot in west London has been named by police (Gina Kalsi/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 29-year-old rapper fatally shot in west London has been named by police. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu died after being gunned down in Kensington High Street just after 2am on Sunday. Those living nearby told the PA news agency they had heard multiple shots which sounded like fireworks. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, who was shot in the early hours of Sunday (Metropolitan Police/PA) The Evening Standard said Mr Kusi-Owusu was a drill rapper known as M Lo. A friend told the newspaper: “Fame never changed Max. He’s a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being. “He was extremely talented musically. I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here. “He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter, who he would do anything in this world for.” A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 824/04SEP. To remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Man appears in court charged with murder of his three siblings Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight Man arrested as police name teenager stabbed to death in east London disturbance Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals Meghan speaks of need to belong as she addresses youth summit on UK visit Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of three siblings in Dublin Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident More from The Courier Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new… 0 Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum… 0 Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood Monday court round-up — Jailed again