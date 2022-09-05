Mayor refuses to be drawn on question of pay-off to former Met commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mayor refuses to be drawn on question of pay-off to former Met commissioner

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 8.08pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PA)

Sadiq Khan refused to answer questions on whether there was a private pay-off between his office and former Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

It comes after lawyers said that, without one, she could have grounds for a harassment claim against him.

The London mayor was speaking in public for the first time since issuing a statement criticising a report by Sir Tom Winsor that said Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into quitting earlier this year.

Asked directly about the issue of a pay-off, Mr Khan responded: “We saw over the last year and more, trust and confidence from Londoners in the Met Police Service and the commissioner plummet to record low levels.

“We saw a litany of scandals, and the most recent was the police watchdog report that showed a series of racism, misogyny, sexism, homophobia, discrimination.

“I’m afraid the former commissioner failed to come up with a plan to respond to that crisis and the plan to win back the trust and confidence.

“I don’t apologise at all for standing up for Londoners.”

Asked again whether there was any form of private settlement, Mr Khan said: “I’m quite clear that I don’t accept the findings of this biased report from Winsor, who failed to look at all the facts.

“And what Londoners want to see is a mayor doing his job he’s required to do by statute – holding the commissioner to account – and if the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, the policing minister, and Tom Winsor don’t agree, that’s their problem, not mine.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan last year
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan last year (PA)

Last Friday, Sir Tom’s report said Dame Cressida “felt intimidated” into quitting as the head of the Met Police and was effectively “constructively dismissed” from her role by Mr Khan.

The former chief inspector of constabulary had been ordered by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel to conduct a review into the circumstances surrounding Dame Cressida’s resignation.

She quit in February after Mr Khan made it clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the force, ultimately leaving in April.

Two months later, the Met was put into special measures by the Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Sir Mark Rowley is due to take over as commissioner this month.

