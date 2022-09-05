Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 8.20pm Updated: September 5 2022, 8.34pm
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)

Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal.

It marks the second time the physicist has broken his own record, having previously done so with his 2017 live tour after selling 158,589 tickets, which itself bettered his own previous record.

Cox, 54, who is currently on his 2022 world tour Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, said he is “very proud”.

Stephen Hawking symposium
The previous record had stood at 158,589, which Cox set with his 2017 live tour (PA)

After hearing he had once again broken the record, Cox said: “It is wonderful that so many people want to spend an evening contemplating our place in the universe.

“I’m very proud on behalf of the entire team involved in putting on my tours that we can extend this record.”

Cox is midway through his tour, which is making its way around UK arenas before dates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

He completed the US leg of the tour earlier this year before enjoying a run of special shows at the Royal Opera House in London in August.

Cox is a professor of particle physics at The University of Manchester and a broadcaster, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, including Wonders Of The Solar System, Forces Of Nature, Stargazing Live and more recently Brian Cox’s Adventures In Space and Time And Brian Cox: Seven Days On Mars.

He has also written a series of top-selling books, with his latest book Black Holes: The Key To Understanding The Universe, co-authored with Professor Jeffrey Forshaw, set for release in October.

Editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the ongoing success of Brian’s mind-expanding tour.

“As the world around us seems to get increasingly complex and confusing, it’s reassuring to know that Brian’s on hand to put us in our place.

“We really do live in a wonderful, complex and beautiful universe, and I can think of no better a person to guide us through it.”

Horizons takes audiences on a cinematic journey, following the story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, audiences are shown images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the big bang.

Cox also works to explore the deepest of questions using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

He added: “We are living though difficult times, and I think that means that many people are looking for a little escapism, but also a wider perspective.

“I say early on in the show that cosmology raises profound philosophical and emotional questions about the value of our civilisation, and I think the challenges to our world view forced upon us by the study of black holes, the origin of life and the new spectacular images from telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope deliver escapism, wonder and also a little food for thought.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Martin Compston worried people would find him ‘annoying’ in new road trip series
Kate Bush in 1985 (Alamy/PA)
Kate Bush reaches new heights as Running Up That Hill is UK’s biggest summer…
A selection of old bank notes were sold for £51,000 (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)
Retired couple blown away by record-breaking Cash In The Attic haul
Harry Styles (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting
Presenter Jo Wilson is undergoing cancer treatment (Ian West/PA)
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis
Vicky Pattison has completed a charity walk with the Alzheimer’s Society in aid of her granddad (PA)
Vicky Pattison honours late grandfather with charity walk
Don’t Worry Darling (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn (Yui Mok/PA)
Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album
Survivor (Banijay/PA)
Hit TV show Survivor set for reboot on BBC in 2023
Former US president Barack Obama (Jane Barlow/PA)
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

More from The Courier

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new…
0
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum…
0
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets
To go with story by Justin Bowie. Dean Lockhart quits. Picture shows; Dean Lockhart. Stirling. Supplied by Dean Lockhart - Facebook Date; 05/09/2022
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Monday court round-up — Jailed again