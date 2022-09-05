Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Atalanta’s fine start to the season continued as they recorded a 2-0 win at Monza to move back to the top of Serie A.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have dropped just two points so far and were good value for their win as a first Atalanta goal for Rasmus Hojlund set them on their way 12 minutes into the second half.

Ademola Lookman set up the first and played a part in the second as Marlon’s own goal secured the victory, leaving newly-promoted Monza bottom of the table with five losses from five.

3 points, Goal and assist not a bad Monday 😉 Forza Atalanta 🖤💙!!! @SerieA Definitely my goal?? pic.twitter.com/5DKgrIPupU — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) September 5, 2022

Sam Lammers hit a late leveller as Empoli drew 2-2 at Salernitana in an entertaining clash.

A Martin Satriano header had put the visitors ahead just after the half-hour mark but Salernitana turned things around through a fine Pasquale Mazzocchi strike and Boulaye Dia’s third goal in as many games.

Empoli would equalise with nine minutes remaining, Lammers earning a share of the spoils with a well-taken finish.

Nikola Vlasic hit the only goal of the game as Torino beat Lecce. (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Nikola Vlasic continued his fine start to life at Torino, with the West Ham loanee scoring his third goal of the season five minutes before half-time to give Ivan Juric’s team a 1-0 win at home to Lecce.

Meanwhile, Shon Weissman hit a last-gasp winner as Real Valladolid won the battle of the two promoted sides in LaLiga, seeing off Almeria 1-0 for their first victory of the campaign.