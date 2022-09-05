Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to ‘bad match’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to ‘bad match’

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 12.31am
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a “bad match” as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open.

Nadal was looking for his third slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and French Open to take the lead in the overall race but he was overpowered by Tiafoe in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory that blows the tournament wide open.

Having pulled out of Wimbledon injured earlier in 2022 and missing both the US Open and Wimbledon tournaments in 2021, this was Nadal’s first defeat at a slam since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open last spring.

Nadal gave a blunt assessment of his performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium, saying: “The difference is easy: I played a bad match and he played a good match.

“I was not able to hold a high level of tennis for a long time. I was not quick enough in my movements. He was able to take the ball too many times very early, so I was not able to push him back.

“Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times. If not, you need to be very, very quick and very young. I am not in that moment any more. Well done for him. He was better than me.”

No American man has won a grand slam title since Andy Roddick at Flushing Meadows in 2003, by far their longest drought in tennis history.

Frances Tiafoe drops his racket after clinching victory
Frances Tiafoe drops his racket after clinching victory (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Now Tiafoe, the 24-year-old son of immigrants from Sierra Leone who as a child slept in the office of a tennis centre in Maryland where his father was the caretaker, is right in the mix in a tournament that has lost first defending champion Daniil Medvedev and now Nadal.

The result leaves 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who was due to play Carlos Alcaraz in the night session on Monday, as the only former slam winner left in the draw, while it is the first time in nearly 20 years that Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are all missing from the latter stages of a major tournament.

Tiafoe, who took to the court in a hoodie celebrating Williams’ greatness, said of his win: “I don’t even know what to say right now. I can’t believe it. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I played some really good tennis. Something special happened today.”

Nadal went into the US Open short on matches after suffering an abdominal tear that forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals.

He dropped sets to Rinky Hijikata and Fabio Fognini in the first two rounds but looked more like his usual self in a straight-sets victory over Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

Tiafoe, whose only previous slam quarter-final came in Australia three years ago, had not lost a set going into the match and he exploited some sluggishness and unexpected errors from Nadal to clinch the opener.

There were some boos for Nadal when he returned from an eight-and-a-half-minute break, which included having his wrists taped to try to counter the humidity, but he took his chance at the end of the second to level the match.

The Spaniard still did not look settled, though, and Tiafoe raced to his chair after breaking serve in the third set, taking it with one of the best games of the tournament, cracking two winners and an ace.

Nadal tried to inject some energy into his performance early in the fourth set and he moved 3-1 ahead with Tiafoe distracted by the roof shutting, but this was not the Nadal who has won four titles in New York and his opponent surged to the finish line.

Nadal played down the effects of his disrupted build-up, saying: “Of course, this was not the ideal preparation for me.

“We can’t find excuses. I have been practising well the week before, honestly. But then when the competition started, my level went down. For some reason, I don’t know, mental issues in terms of a lot of things that happened the last couple of months, maybe.”

Nadal’s wife is expecting their first child back home in Majorca and has reportedly experienced complications with the pregnancy.

The 36-year-old is due to play next at the Laver Cup in London later this month but that appears to be in question, with Nadal saying: “I need to go back.

“I need to fix things, life, then I don’t know when I’m going to come back. I’m going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to the Champions League visit of Real Madrid (PA)
Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own

More from The Courier

To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St…
0
Babcock in Rosyth
Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed'
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. The Terror new book on letters Picture shows; The Terror/Harry Goodsir. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin…
0
Jordan Young's character taunts Winston Ingram, played by Paul Riley.
From Kingskettle to Craiglang: How Fifer Jordan Young made his mark on Still Game
Liz Truss.
Here's what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz…