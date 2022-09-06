Man in hospital after being shot in south London police pursuit By Press Association September 6 2022, 1.54am The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a man was shot during a pursuit by specialist firearms officers in south London (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Metropolitan Police has referred itself for investigation after a man was shot during a pursuit by specialist firearms officers in Lambeth. A “suspect” vehicle was stopped following “tactical contact” at 9.51pm on Monday in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, Lambeth Police said in a statement A police firearm was discharged and a male occupant of the vehicle sustained a gunshot injury, the statement added. Statement after man shot by armed police following vehicle pursuit in #Lambeth.https://t.co/wLxZlqv72K pic.twitter.com/VzIOxanYpQ— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) September 5, 2022 The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition is unknown, with the force noting the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted following the incident. No other injuries were reported, though cordons and road closures are in place while police carry out their investigation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65 US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine What the papers say – September 6 Meghan and Harry to attend Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf Inquest into death of mother-of-five after eating Pret wrap to begin Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to… Women ‘more likely to break lockdown laws on indoor mixing’ HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe More from The Courier LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife? Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St… 0 Here's what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz… Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed' Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin… 0 From Kingskettle to Craiglang: How Fifer Jordan Young made his mark on Still Game