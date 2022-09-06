What the papers say – September 6 By Press Association September 6 2022, 3.04am What the papers say – September 6 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s papers. The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”. Front Page: Put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain @trussliz #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/Ecl2VpzCcr pic.twitter.com/1L08Mzux4r— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 5, 2022 Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/iCpXUIGo1y— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 5, 2022 Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰LIZ: I WILL DELIVER🔴Next PM promises 'bold plan' on energy, tax and NHS#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SSt1YkvgIR— Metro (@MetroUK) September 5, 2022 The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis. Tuesday’s TIMES: “Straight to business” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J6VtSMgzQk— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 5, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Energy bills to be frozen until the next election'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/E0vXjy8YPg— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 5, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 6 https://t.co/Q3dPMTmMSH pic.twitter.com/UCWgmTmALZ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 5, 2022 The story is also carried by The Sun and i. On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss will FREEZE energy bills for homes and businesses in her first major act as new Prime Ministerhttps://t.co/EpKcShthHx pic.twitter.com/8PQ1WKcyU4— The Sun (@TheSun) September 5, 2022 Tuesday's front page: Truss plans to freeze energy bills until January#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @DavidParsley50 @HugoGye: https://t.co/NpMWLW4QhY pic.twitter.com/67BJPJtahP— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 5, 2022 Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?” Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 September 2022: Truss wins – but can she avert the looming crisis? pic.twitter.com/BxXQ9khhyr— Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 5, 2022 Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent. Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Truss faces race against time” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v3tSxV66M5— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 5, 2022 “Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders. Tuesday's front page: Same old Tories#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/42MO1tyPpz— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 5, 2022 And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson. Tuesday's front page: End of an error 👋#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/N1eQsyyWWV pic.twitter.com/BS2ndPwAO6— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65 US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine Meghan and Harry to attend Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf Inquest into death of mother-of-five after eating Pret wrap to begin Man in hospital after being shot in south London police pursuit Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to… Women ‘more likely to break lockdown laws on indoor mixing’ HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe More from The Courier LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife? Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St… 0 Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin… 0 From Kingskettle to Craiglang: How Fifer Jordan Young made his mark on Still Game Here's what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz… Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed'