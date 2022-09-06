Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank firefight

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 7.50am
People look at the demolished house of Palestinian gunman Raed Hazem, who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv in April, after it was destroyed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
People look at the demolished house of Palestinian gunman Raed Hazem, who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv in April, after it was destroyed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a firefight in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted after Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year.

The military said it demolished an apartment in the West Bank city of Jenin which belonged to Raed Hazem, the gunman who opened fire at a Tel Aviv bar in April.

Israel Palestinians
Violence erupted after Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

During the operation, the army said “violent disturbances erupted that included stone-throwing, firebombs, hurling of explosives and massive gunfire toward the troops” and that soldiers returned fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 29-year-old man was killed and 16 other people were injured in the fighting.

The Palestinian official news agency, Wafa, identified the man as Mohammad Musa Saabaneh. It was not immediately clear if he was armed or involved in the clashes.

Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Israel has been carrying out near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank for months, prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year in which 19 people were killed.

Those attacks include the deadly shooting carried out by Hazem, who opened fire into a crowded Tel Aviv bar. He was later killed in a shootout with Israeli security forces.

Israel Palestinians
Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during that time, many of them militants or people involved in clashes, but some civilians have also been killed, including one who inadvertently drove through a battle zone and a veteran Al Jazeera journalist covering the raids.

Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves, particularly around the West Bank city of Jenin which has become a bastion for armed struggle against Israel.

The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday (Philip Toscano/PA)
Apple set to unveil latest iPhone
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin (Christoph Soeder/AP)
Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament
A vehicle burns near Hemet, California (Ethan Swope/AP)
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave
Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich (Family handout/PA)
Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap
Workers protest against fuel price hikes (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike
Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) would welcome the chance for Anthony Joshua (right) to face British rival Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway, court told
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) military exercise in far eastern Russia (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
Putin attends joint military drills with China
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
William and Kate to visit charity founded in response to gang violence
High school pupils are more likely to vape compared with before the pandemic (PA)
Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0