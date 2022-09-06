Floods in southern India after days of torrential rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Floods in southern India after days of torrential rain

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 10.30am
Firefighters help an elderly woman to safety (Kashif Masood/AP)
Much of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was under water on Tuesday, as two days of torrential rains caused widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping on to tractors to get to work.

Many schools were shut on Monday and authorities warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwater.

The city, dubbed India’s tech capital, previously known as Bangalore, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home.

India Floods
Floods after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru (Kashif Masood/AP)

Even though September is usually the wettest month in Bengaluru, this year has seen more rain than normal.

According to the India meteorological department, Karnataka, the southern state that is home to Bengaluru, is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year.

It has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than it usually receives this time of the year.

While there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change.

Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.

