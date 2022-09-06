Life-extending prostate cancer drug rejected for NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Life-extending prostate cancer drug rejected for NHS

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.28am
A drug that can extend the lives of men with prostate cancer has been rejected for use on the NHS (Alamy/PA)
A drug that can extend the lives of men with prostate cancer has been rejected for use on the NHS (Alamy/PA)

A drug which can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer will not be approved for use on the NHS.

In final guidance which rubber-stamps an earlier decision, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said olaparib (also called Lynparza) is not a good use of NHS money at its current price.

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London, whose scientists worked on a clinical trial of the drug, said the decision means men will miss out on a highly innovative treatment.

The ICR said it is “especially concerned that olaparib appears to have been judged too expensive in part because of the cost of genetic testing to tailor the drug for patients”, arguing that this testing should already be happening as part of NHS care.

In its guidance, Nice said the drug should not be used for men with hormone-relapsed prostate cancer with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations which has spread to other parts of the body.

While clinical trial evidence shows that people taking the drug have more time before their cancer gets worse, and live longer overall, than people having a further round of treatment with abiraterone or enzalutamide, Nice said this “re-treatment” is not standard care in the NHS.

It added: “Further indirect comparisons with some existing treatments also show that olaparib may increase how long people live. However, the results are uncertain.”

It said that, while the drug does meet the criteria for life-extending end-of-life treatment, it cannot be approved at its current price.

Olaparib, which is made by AstraZeneca and given as a tablet, is a type of targeted drug called a PARP inhibitor. These prevent cancer cells from repairing.

The ICR said Nice has considered the cost of genetic testing as part of the cost of the drug, even though the National Genomic Test Directory, which specifies which genomic tests are commissioned by the NHS in England, states that BRCA testing should already be carried out for “any prostate cancer”.

The ICR said biomarker testing to personalise treatments should become a routine part of cancer care – and that the costs should not be included when assessing whether a new treatment is cost-effective.

Johann De Bono, professor of experimental cancer medicine at the ICR and leader of the PROfound trial into the drug, said: “Olaparib works by targeting cancer’s Achilles heel – it is a more effective and personalised treatment option for men with certain mutations in their tumours.

“I am disappointed and frustrated by Nice’s decision, which will lead to marked differences across the UK in accessing olaparib for prostate cancer.”

The drug is currently approved in Scotland.

ICR chief executive Professor Kristian Helin said: “I would urge Nice and the drug’s manufacturer to immediately return to the negotiating table and work towards an agreement that can make olaparib available on the NHS at an acceptable price.

“In the longer term, the Government and the pharmaceutical industry need to work together to remove the systemic barriers that can prevent innovative new treatments like olaparib reaching patients on the NHS.

“In particular, setting the cost of genetic tests against this drug when those tests are already recommended on the NHS seems to be double counting, and is acting as a penalty to innovation.”

Dr Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We are extremely disappointed by today’s decision, which will deny hundreds of men in England, Wales and Northern Ireland access to an innovative, life-extending treatment, just months after it was approved in Scotland.

“No man should miss out on additional time with his loved ones because of where he lives.

“We urge all parties to come back to the table and work together more flexibly to find a solution that will change this decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday (Philip Toscano/PA)
Apple set to unveil latest iPhone
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin (Christoph Soeder/AP)
Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament
A vehicle burns near Hemet, California (Ethan Swope/AP)
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave
Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich (Family handout/PA)
Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap
Workers protest against fuel price hikes (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike
Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) would welcome the chance for Anthony Joshua (right) to face British rival Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway, court told
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) military exercise in far eastern Russia (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
Putin attends joint military drills with China
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
William and Kate to visit charity founded in response to gang violence
High school pupils are more likely to vape compared with before the pandemic (PA)
Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0