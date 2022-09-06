Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 12.40pm
Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich (Family handout/PA)
Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich (Family handout/PA)

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe.

Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.

The wrap had contained yogurt which was supposed to be vegan but was later found to have traces of dairy protein in it.

The mother-of-five suffered from a severe dairy allergy and Avon Coroner’s Court was told she “religiously avoided” all dairy products following a near-fatal allergic reaction months earlier.

Mrs Marsh had been on a post-Christmas shopping trip with her husband and three of her daughters when she went into Pret to buy something to eat.

In his statement, which was read to the hearing by the coroner’s officer, Andy Marsh said his wife had begun to feel “a bit funny” after eating the wrap, while they were in clothing store Gap, and they decided to leave the shop.

Celia Marsh death
Celia Marsh, pictured with husband Andy, is thought to have died after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger wrap (Family handout/Leigh Day/PA)

He said: “We started walking down the narrow side street by the Gap store and Celia had her asthma inhaler out.

“She used it a couple of times and I asked her if she was OK.

“She said she was struggling to breathe but it may be because of the cold air.

“We then moved to a small side street on the left and I pulled her to one side.”

He said Mrs Marsh had initially thought she was “being silly” because the sandwich had been labelled “vegan”.

“She had her Epipen in her hand and I said to her that if she thought there was any chance she was having a reaction that she should just do it and use the pen as it doesn’t matter,” he said.

“She then said to me ‘You need to phone an ambulance’,” he added.

Mr Marsh said he phoned 999 by which time his wife had collapsed and was being tended to by an off-duty GP who had offered to help.

“They took Celia away in an ambulance but I had my children with me so could not go in the ambulance with her to the hospital,” Mr Marsh said.

“I was really in shock so it took a short time before I was able to drive up to the hospital in my car.

“When we arrived at the hospital we were taken into a side room and we were told that Celia had been pronounced dead at 4pm.”

A civil servant who came to Mrs Marsh’s aid said a crowd had formed in the busy street around her as she lay on the ground.

He described the scene as “disturbing” and said he saw Mr Marsh attempting to comfort his young daughter.

A number of people were said to have taken off their coats to place over Mrs Marsh to keep her warm.

However one of the paramedics who attended said in his statement that some shoppers continued to step over Mrs Marsh as she was being treated.

Celia Marsh death
Celia Marsh (centre) with four of her five daughters (L to R) Brenne Grice, Ashleigh Grice, Kayleigh Grice and Shanaye Grice (Family handout/Leigh Day/PA)

Mr Marsh and his daughters could be seen weeping during the hearing as the statements were read out.

The inquest is taking place at Ashton Court Mansion House in Bristol and is expected to last between two and three weeks. It will determine how Mrs Marsh died.

Mrs Marsh’s family are being represented at the hearing by Jeremy Hyam QC, while interested parties include Bath and North East Somerset Council, Australian-based coconut yogurt company CoYo, and its UK distributor, Planet Coconut.

Both firms were involved in the supply of the yogurt ingredient in the sandwich to Pret.

Pret was charged with food safety failures in the wake of Mrs Marsh’s death, but the prosecution was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

The company said it would fully co-operate with the inquest.

Mrs Marsh’s death came in the wake of that of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette containing sesame seeds, bought at Heathrow Airport.

Ms Ednan-Laperouse had a sesame allergy.

The tragedy sparked an overhaul of food labelling laws which now requires retailers to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on the premises and pre-packed for direct sale, including sandwiches, cakes and salads.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday (Philip Toscano/PA)
Apple set to unveil latest iPhone
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin (Christoph Soeder/AP)
Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament
A vehicle burns near Hemet, California (Ethan Swope/AP)
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave
Workers protest against fuel price hikes (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike
Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) would welcome the chance for Anthony Joshua (right) to face British rival Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway, court told
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) military exercise in far eastern Russia (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
Putin attends joint military drills with China
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
William and Kate to visit charity founded in response to gang violence
High school pupils are more likely to vape compared with before the pandemic (PA)
Teenagers’ drug and cigarette use declines as vaping gains popularity – figures
A drug that can extend the lives of men with prostate cancer has been rejected for use on the NHS (Alamy/PA)
Life-extending prostate cancer drug rejected for NHS

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0