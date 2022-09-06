California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 12.44pm
A vehicle burns near Hemet, California (Ethan Swope/AP)
California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heatwave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures.

State energy officials said the electrical load on Tuesday could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state’s electrical grid.

The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility”, Mr Mainzer said, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential”.

California Wildfires
Firefighters in California as wildfires rage (Ethan Swope/AP)

The danger of wildfires was extreme as scorching heat and low humidity turned brush to tinder.

Four deaths were reported over the weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large fires around the state, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California’s energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, along with some imports of power from other states.

But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.

At CAISO’s request on Monday, four temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time since they were installed last year, providing up to 120 megawatts, enough electricity for 120,000 homes.

California Wildfires
People watch as wildfires rage (Ethan Swope/AP)

CAISO also has issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4pm to 10pm on Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days.

Consumers were urged to keep air conditioners at 25.5C or higher during the period and avoiding using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.

The efforts have worked to keep the lights on “but we have now entered the most intense phase of this heatwave” that could last into the week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from people and businesses, Mr Mainzer said.

The National Weather Service predicted highs between 37.7C and 46.1C across inland California, with above 26.6C and below 37.2C closer to the coast.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

[[title]]

[[text]]

