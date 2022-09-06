Apple set to unveil latest iPhone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple set to unveil latest iPhone

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 1.06pm
Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday (Philip Toscano/PA)
Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday (Philip Toscano/PA)

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhone on Wednesday, with an ‘always on’ display widely tipped as a major upgrade.

The announcement is expected to feature an iPhone 14 Pro and a cheaper iPhone 14, each available in normal and large sizes.

However reports suggest that the cheaper model might contain the same series of processors – Apple’s A15 Bionic chips – that are already used in the iPhone 13, meaning that there is unlikely to be a noticeable performance difference.

Apple Watch series 7
There are suggestions that a new Apple Watch could involve a low-power mode being introduced to win over consumers using Fitbit or Garmin. (Alamy/PA)

Instead, the latest handsets are rumoured to include an always-on display, giving users the ability to see the time and other basic notifications while the screen is locked.

Apple has struggled with the ongoing computer chip shortage, which has had an industry-wide impact on pricing and development.

The Apple Watch has also typically been upgraded in the autumn, and there are suggestions that a new model could involve a low-power mode being introduced to win over consumers using Fitbit or Garmin.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles spokesman at Uswitch, said: “In this milestone year, Apple could offer fans some significant changes with the iPhone 14. After years of speculation, the company may have found a way to give fans a notchless design, as well as a flatter camera array.

“Two fifths of Apple users are planning to buy one of the latest models[, and with rival Samsung winning praise for its eye-catching Galaxy Z Flip 4, the stakes are high to get the range right. Any changes in form factor or design will no doubt get loyalists excited, as the current design is starting to feel slightly dated.

“Better battery life is top of the wishlist for people looking to purchase the next iPhone and, fortunately for them, Apple could be about to unveil handsets with a larger capacity, as well as new technology to optimise longevity.

“The latest handsets are rumoured to include an always-on display that will put the iPhone in line with competitors that have been using this feature for years. Always-on displays give users the ability to see the time and other basic notifications while the screen is locked.”

“While iPhone users are a loyal bunch, cost is more important than ever and will be a key factor affecting the next model’s pulling power, as nearly half say they’d like a cheaper price tag. We might see the opposite happen though, as Apple’s higher-end devices are expected to see the biggest chipset upgrades while the iPhone Mini – traditionally the cheapest version – is set to be axed.”

