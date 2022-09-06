Sussex murder suspect released on conditional bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sussex murder suspect released on conditional bail

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 2.42pm
Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on at Place de Villerest on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died. A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder police said. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.
Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on at Place de Villerest on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died. A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder police said. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in a West Sussex town has been released on conditional bail.

Sussex Police says it wants to “resolve things as quickly and effectively” as possible after the victim, a 49-year-old man, was found dead on Storrington High Street on Sunday morning.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that was driving along Old Mill Drive or the High Street between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The force says there will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area as detectives continue their investigation.

A 78-year-old man, said to be known to the victim, who was arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional bail until October 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This is a tragic incident and while we will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances, I am keen to resolve things as quickly and effectively for all involved.

Man killed in Storrington
Police officers stand next to a police tent at the scene on the junction of Old Mill Drive and the High Street in Storrington, West Sussex, after a man died (Clive Gee/PA)

“I would like to ask anyone driving in the vicinity of Old Mill Drive and the High Street on Sunday morning to check their dashcam footage and send us anything which could help the investigation.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death with a post-mortem expected to take place later this week.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support of this investigation.”

Sussex Police believes there is no risk to the wider community following the incident.

Anyone with information which could help detectives is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross, or reported anonymously to charity Crimestoppers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli host Liverpool this week (Carmelo Imbesi/PA)
Luciano Spalletti expects Napoli to play a ‘blinder’ as they take on Liverpool
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, protesting against the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, while a High Court hearing over the policy is ongoing (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Rwanda policy ‘incompatible with UK obligations’ UN refugee agency tells court
(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Environmental protester Scott Breen outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Pipeline protester jailed for breaching High Court injunction
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua 60-40 purse deal for British title clash
Left to right Kieran, Joseph and Jim Geddis outside Laganside courts in Belfast after the findings were delivered in the inquest for their brother Stephen Geddis (David Young/PA)
MoD did not pass on information about risk of bouncing baton rounds – coroner
Billy Horschel will defend his BMW PGA Championship title this week (Steven Paston/PA)
Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm hit out at LIV Golf players in BMW PGA…
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (AP)
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
(Galyna Tymonko/ Alamy/PA)
Judge bars woman with mental health difficulties from going online

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0