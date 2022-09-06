Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham are capable of winning trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham are capable of winning trophies

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 4.08pm Updated: September 6 2022, 4.10pm
Hugo Lloris hopes Antonio Conte can be the manager to end his trophy drought at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Hugo Lloris hopes Antonio Conte can be the manager to end his trophy drought at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris retains the ambition and belief to lift silverware with the club.

Lloris recently celebrated a decade of service at Spurs and despite being a model of consistency during his 10 years in north London, he is yet to win a trophy there.

The closest the France international and many of his current team-mates came to success was three years ago when Tottenham lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

After two seasons away, Spurs are back in Europe’s elite competition following an excellent second half of the 2021-22 campaign under Antonio Conte, who saw them recruit wisely in the summer to fuel talk the club’s trophy drought – which now stands at 14 years – could soon come to an end.

Lloris said: “Yes, I’m still looking for it (a trophy) and I believe we are capable to make it, but as I said its going to demand a lot of effort, a lot of work.

“I feel and believe we are going in the right direction but we know there are a lot of competitive clubs in England and in Europe, so that’s why we need to go step by step.

“But the belief is there, that’s the most important and we feel that we are ready to compete.

“We feel that we are improving but we know it’s never enough. You always have to push and improve yourself and go over your limits if you want to arrive and to succeed.”

The appointment of Conte last November has transformed Spurs following an indifferent period where Mauricio Pochettino left, Jose Mourinho arrived and briefly impressed before being fired on the eve of the 2021 Carabao Cup final while his replacement Nuno Espirito Santo lasted barely five months.

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris is a World Cup winner with France (Aaron Chown/PA)

After winning the Premier League and Serie A, in addition to numerous domestic cups in his managerial career, Conte is in no mood to see Tottenham simply make up the numbers.

Lloris feels the squad are beginning to resemble the image of their serial winning-boss.

“Obviously our manager is our main leader and I believe that there is a connection between a manager’s feelings and the way the team is playing. At the moment I feel a great connection but it’s not the moment to do less,” the 35-year-old insisted.

“It’s the moment to do more, to push ourselves, continue in the right way and let’s see where we will be at the end. As I said before, we are only focused on the game.

“I don’t really like to talk about the past. I’m more focused on the present. It’s the story of a club. There are ups and downs.

“When you face difficulties it’s about how you bounce back. I believe the club is going in the right direction with the help of Antonio Conte and his coaching staff, but we know there is still a gap for improvement.

“It’s a new adventure for the club. It’s been two years now without this competition and we’re all excited to be part of it, but also we have to play with ambition.”

Having progressed through the Nice academy system and played for the Ligue 1 club for three seasons, the fixture against Marseille carries extra significance for Lloris.

He added: “It’s a kind of derby in the south of France, but it’s a long time ago for me! When you play in France, every time you face Marseille it’s always a big game.

“They are one of the biggest French clubs, especially in European history. It’s a special place. Whether you are French or you play for a French team, facing Marseille is always very special.”

