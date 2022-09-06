Paul Pogba ‘fine’ after knee surgery as he faces World Cup fitness race By Press Association September 6 2022, 4.20pm Paul Pogba has reported his knee surgery was successful as he faces a battle to be fit for the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paul Pogba has reported no complications from the knee surgery that has left him facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar. The Juventus and France star has yet to feature this campaign after sustaining the injury in pre-season and underwent the operation this week. Pogba posted a video on social media in which he said: “I’m fine – the operation went very well. We will recover and come back.” Thank you guys for all the messages and support!I'll be back soon – and stronger than ever! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nGgqqz8s6C— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 6, 2022 Pogba has already been ruled out by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri until the end of the year, while France are due to start their World Cup defence against Australia on November 22. It was decided that Pogba would undergo surgery after he was forced to curtail a training session in the build-up to Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Paris St Germain. “We will realistically get him back in January,” said Allegri. “The World Cup is not my problem, Juventus’ problem is that he comes back in January.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Luciano Spalletti expects Napoli to play a ‘blinder’ as they take on Liverpool Harry Brook can expect words of advice from Ollie Pope before England Test debut Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by FA after angry exchanges at Anfield Woman returned to Benjamin Mendy’s mansion after alleged rape, court hears Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua 60-40 purse deal for British title clash Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm hit out at LIV Golf players in BMW PGA… Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged over Brentford dismissal Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham are capable of winning trophies Neal Skupski added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team More from The Courier Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test… 0 Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first… 0 Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar 0 Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event 0 Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain 0