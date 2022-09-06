Luciano Spalletti expects Napoli to play a ‘blinder’ as they take on Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luciano Spalletti expects Napoli to play a ‘blinder’ as they take on Liverpool

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 6.52pm
Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli host Liverpool this week (Carmelo Imbesi/PA)
Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli host Liverpool this week (Carmelo Imbesi/PA)

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti expects his side to play a “blinder” against Liverpool in a Champions League opener where he says the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona roar will be heard back at Anfield.

Just over three months of from their narrow loss in the Stade de France final to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s men return to continental action in Wednesday’s Group A opener in southern Italy.

Liverpool are favourites to top the pool and kick-off their Champions League quest with arguably their toughest test.

“Players dream of playing in this competition all their lives,” said Napoli coach Spalletti, whose side won 2-1 at Lazio on Saturday.

“The standard is really high and games can be won or lost in a single passage of play. You’ve got to be so switched on against teams such as Liverpool.

“You can prepare as thoroughly as possible but when you’re up against real champions, you know that they’re capable of coming up with something out of the blue.

“That being said, we’ve got some top-drawer players and I’m convinced that the lads will play a blinder tomorrow, carrying on from where they left off against Lazio.

“I’ll say it again, this group of players can garner even more affection from the Maradona this campaign.”

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli
Spalletti hopes star striker Victor Osimhen will pass a fitness test on Wednesday morning (Alessandro Garofalo/PA)

Spalletti vowed to “play the Napoli way, aiming to win” on Wednesday, but knows his team faces an almighty battle against a side he admires.

“It’s an honour to be on opposite sides to Klopp,” he said. “There’s nobody quite like him and his playing philosophy sets his team apart in world football. I’ll try to read what he’s trying to ask of his team.”

Spalletti hopes star striker Victor Osimhen will pass a fitness test on the morning of the match, having followed a “custom schedule” on the eve of the game due to a muscle complaint.

The Nigeria international’s availability would be a huge boost to a side who will be back to the hilt at the cavernous, creaking Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“We’re aware of how much power the Maradona can give us,” Spalletti added.

“I’m convinced that the noise generated by the fans tomorrow will be heard as far away as Anfield.

“The fans’ enthusiasm can dampen the tension and their support will help us so much.”

