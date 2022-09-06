Dimitri Payet hopes West Ham fans now understand ‘brutal’ departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dimitri Payet hopes West Ham fans now understand ‘brutal’ departure

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 7.32pm
Dimitri Payet spoke to the media at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Marseille’s Champions League opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dimitri Payet is back in London preparing for Marseille’s Champions League opener at Tottenham but hopes West Ham fans now understand why he left in such a “brutal” way back in 2017.

The former France international is set to captain the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday in what is his first return to England’s capital since a controversial departure from the Hammers.

Playmaker Payet spent an up-and-down 18 months with West Ham, flourishing in his first campaign before he exited midway through his second citing his unhappiness and it being a “personal choice”.

It ruined his relationship with the Hammers faithful but five years down the line the 35-year-old remains a key figure for Marseille, who are eager to start strongly in Europe’s elite competition.

Payet said: “The Premier League helped me to realise a dream because everyone dreams about playing here, particularly now when you look at the teams who are playing in the Premier League. It is getting stronger and stronger and a really tough league to play in.

“I spent 18 months here full of emotions and excitement after Euro 2016 but no, I don’t have any regrets. It was a choice I made, a personal choice and a family-based choice as well.

“Since I left West Ham I have stayed at Marseille, I haven’t gone to any other club and don’t intend on going to any other club so it wasn’t leaving for the sake of leaving.

“It was a personal decision, a family decision and yeah, it was a pretty brutal break I suppose when I left, that’s true, but I hope over the course of the years West Ham fans have come to understand why I left. I would certainly like and hope to think that.”

Payet is one of several players in the Marseille squad who have previously played in England.

Four of them have represented Arsenal but Alexis Sanchez is suspended for the Group D fixture due to his red card for Inter Milan against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League.

“I think it is important to be well acquainted with the intensity of the Premier League. I have played in a few derbies when I was at West Ham and know how intense they are,” said Payet.

“Also Tottenham have another asset this time around of course because they have this stadium, with a lot more fans to support them, but it is always a pleasure to come back to London and to play in this wonderful setting.”

Marseille arrived in London on Tuesday afternoon after they made the decision to train back at their own training ground in the morning.

Head coach Igor Tudor, a former team-mate of and then assistant coach to Spurs boss Antonio Conte at Juventus, joked they did so to ensure Conte could not watch them.

“If we prepare the training here, Antonio will see all the training and director (Fabio) Paratici from Juventus will be there with a camera, so better prepare this morning in Marseille,” Tudor said with a smile.

“Antonio, I know him as a human being, as a person. When I came to Juventus I was only 20. He was one of the guys who was always exemplary, not by speaking but by his behaviour.

“Then after when I go to play at Siena he was assistant coach there for one year. Then when I started to try to be a coach, he was there at Juventus.

“I learned a lot from him. Now he’s one of the best in the world. Tomorrow’s coaches are there but I think always decided by players.”

