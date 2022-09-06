Chelsea suffer shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea suffer shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League opener

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 8.02pm Updated: September 6 2022, 8.05pm
Mislav Orsic, left, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Dinamo’s winner (Darko Bandic/AP)
Mislav Orsic, left, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Dinamo's winner (Darko Bandic/AP)

Mislav Orsic’s early goal condemned listless Chelsea to a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Croatia forward Orsic’s breakaway goal proved enough for Dinamo to topple the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium.

Reece James struck a post at the death but Dinamo were not to be denied a victory as famous and deserved for the hosts as it could prove damaging for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel’s rudderless and insipid Chelsea dominated the ball from first to last but proved worryingly toothless in the final third.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was denied a debut goal when he tapped in from Ben Chilwell’s cross only for the England full-back to be ruled offside from Mateo Kovacic’s pass.

New striker Aubameyang appeared tentative on his Blues bow, though the Gabon forward can be afforded leeway given he featured with a face mask to protect his broken jaw.

Chelsea’s other off-kilter charges can proffer precious little excuse however, amid the latest troublesome result for the Blues.

The new Stamford Bridge bosses might have spent a Premier League-record £273million in the summer transfer window, but this is still a team in transition.

Dinamo have never reached the Champions League knock-out stages, and yet the homespun hosts still had enough to see off the two-time tournament winners.

Chelsea have now gone six games without a clean sheet and boss Tuchel’s frustrations were encapsulated in another yellow card – following his sending-off in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Tuchel will need no telling that Chelsea must find momentum, and fast, to avoid the new era turning into a crossroads.

Mason Mount dropped into a new role in defensive midfield alongside Kovacic. A smart idea in theory from Tuchel, attempting to capitalise on Mount’s work rate and pressing ability.

But amid Chelsea’s wretched first half, the England international too often lost positional discipline, leaving glaring gaps for Dinamo to exploit.

Tuchel switched formations and ideas several times in a bid to turn the tide after the break, but Dinamo held firm as Chelsea again flailed at fluency.

Chelsea marched into early control through dominating possession, but several half-chances were left unfinished.

Debutant Aubameyang teed up Sterling only for the England forward’s shot to be well blocked. Aubameyang then looked for a square ball when he should have lined up a strike on goal.

In a flash though, Zagreb plundered the lead. Chelsea’s attack broke down on the edge of the Dinamo area and the home side powered upfield. Two passes later, Orsic had outstripped Wesley Fofana and dinked past the despairing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Orsic skied another chance as Chelsea’s travails continued, before Chilwell had to block another strike from the goalscorer.

Chilwell’s cross begged for a finish as Chelsea pressed again, but Aubameyang’s touch eluded him and Dinamo cleared.

Hakim Ziyech replaced Cesar Azpilicueta at half-time, with Chelsea switching to a back four.

Aubameyang quickly tapped home from Chilwell’s low cross, but the left-back was offside from Kovacic’s pass and the goal did not stand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had no luck in front of goal (Darko Bandic/AP)

Stefan Ristovski almost doubled the home lead by firing a rasping shot on goal from distance. Kepa palmed the ball away to safety via the crossbar.

Armando Broja showed flashes of promise off the bench and James drilled a low effort against the upright.

But that late flurry proved to no avail, leaving Chelsea to slump to their third defeat in seven matches this season.

