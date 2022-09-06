Real Madrid show their class to sink Celtic battlers in Champions League opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Real Madrid show their class to sink Celtic battlers in Champions League opener

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 10.06pm Updated: September 6 2022, 10.15pm
Celtic lost their Champions League opener to Real Madrid (Scott Heppell/AP/PA)
Celtic lost their Champions League opener to Real Madrid (Scott Heppell/AP/PA)

Celtic were taught a harsh lesson by a clinical Real Madrid side on their Champions League return as two goals in four second-half minutes sent the holders on their way to a 3-0 victory in Glasgow.

Liel Abada, twice, and substitute Daizen Maeda squandered excellent chances and Callum McGregor struck the post before goals from Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric proved pivotal.

Ange Postecoglou had vowed his Celtic side would test their intensive attacking style against the European champions and they showed they could pose problems against a starting line-up that featured 10 of the players that began last season’s final against Liverpool.

Celtic v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Celtic Park
Celtic put up a decent fight on their return to the Champions League (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But their inability to take their chances while on top came back to bite them and Eden Hazard gave the Spaniards a cushion that was cruel on the hosts.

A banner in the Celtic standing area declared they were ‘back with a bang’ and the hosts had a great opportunity to take the lead inside 30 seconds of their first Champions League group game in five years. The ball fell for Abada inside the box but Thibaut Courtois pushed the Israel international’s shot wide at full stretch.

Vinicius was breaking well down the left for Real and Cameron Carter-Vickers blocked Modric’s shot but Celtic continued to press and Abada soon spurned an even better opportunity.

Jota’s first-time pass sent his fellow winger clear after Celtic took a quick free-kick on the edge of their box, but Abada shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The Scottish champions kept up the pressure. Courtois parried Reo Hatate’s powerful volley before McGregor’s first-time strike shook the frame of the goal but bounced to safety off the inside of the post.

Celtic v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Celtic Park
Vinicius Junior scored the opener at Celtic Park in the second half (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Federico Valverde fired one close from 20 yards at the other end just before injury forced off Karim Benzema, who was afforded a warm ovation from the home fans. Hazard came on.

Real dominated possession in the latter stages of the half and Hazard stabbed wide from six yards after getting on the end of a Modric cross.

The Belgian soon sent Vinicius clear despite major suspicions of offside but Joe Hart did well to block.

Maeda replaced Abada at the break but missed the best chance yet within two minutes when he scuffed an effort straight at Courtois from six yards following Josip Juranovic’s cross.

Celtic v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Celtic Park
Veteran Luka Modric was also on target as Real turned the screw (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic paid the price for the misses in the 56th minute. Valverde made space down the right wing and spotted Vinicius cutting in from the left. Juranovic could not make up the ground to cut out the low cross and the 22-year-old slotted into the corner.

The double whammy was complete after Hazard broke clear following Carter-Vickers’ challenge to leave Celtic outnumbered. He fed Modric, who cut inside and stroked the ball into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot.

The visitors had taken the sting out of the game and Kyogo Furuhashi’s introduction in the 72nd minute lifted the home crowd.

Celtic v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Celtic Park
Eden Hazard rounded off the win for his side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hazard soon silenced them, briefly at any rate, when he netted from six yards after Dani Carvajal had cut the ball back following a deep cross.

Furuhashi, Jota and substitute Sead Haksabanovic went close to rewarding the Celtic support’s incessant backing with a goal but their appreciation of their team at full-time was further evidence that they still believe they can make their mark on the tournament.

