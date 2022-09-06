Wales players ‘deserve everything they got’ – coach Gemma Grainger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wales players ‘deserve everything they got’ – coach Gemma Grainger

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 11.21pm
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger celebrates following her side’s qualification for the World Cup play-offs (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger celebrates following her side’s qualification for the World Cup play-offs (Simon Galloway/PA)

Gemma Grainger felt Wales deserved their World Cup play-off place after a goalless draw with Slovenia saw them through to next month’s knockout stage.

Wales had to survive some scares on a nervy night at the Cardiff City Stadium but, in the end, Grainger’s side managed the game superbly to book their play-off spot.

Head coach Grainger said: “I’m so happy for the players. That performance they put in, they deserve everything they got.

“We wanted to deliver the game plan and they did that.

“I knew from the moment the players arrived at the stadium the levels of concentration they had.

“That they executed that is the next step for us as a team.”

Wales started slowly with Slovenia skipper Mateja Zver twice going close to silencing a record 12,741 home crowd.

But skipper Sophie Ingle and Carrie Jones had first-half chances and Wales were on top by the break.

The pattern continued in the second half and Jones had a strong penalty appeal turned down before Gemma Evans’ close-range header was pushed away by Slovenia goalkeeper Zala Mersnik.

Grainger said: “I think in the first 20 minutes we took time to settle, it was the same for Slovenia.

“But we grew into the game and by the end of the first half I think our plan was clear.

“We’ve created some very good chances, but ultimately we wanted to get a clean sheet and that’s what we’ve done.

“Overall I felt we had the better chances and managed the game well, and our objective has been met.”

Grainger will attend Friday’s play-off draw in Switzerland.

The ties will consist of a semi-final and final, each one leg, to be played on October 6 and October 11.

Wales will be involved in the first round of semi-final games with five other sides.

The three teams with the best qualifying records will be waiting for the three victorious semi-finalists at the final stage.

“We don’t have a preference who we play,” said Grainger, whose potential play-off opponents include Austria, Scotland and Portugal.

“One of the mistakes that teams can make in qualification campaigns is talk about things before they happen.

“But you can see when we play friendly games we play against higher-ranked opposition because that’s who we want to face.

“We know that we want to be a tournament team and we want to put in performances like we did tonight.

“From last September (the opening qualifier against Kazakhstan) we’ve built gradually, and we want to keep doing.”

