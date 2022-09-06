Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.05am
Keys from a new house given to owner (Alamy)
Pressure to hit social milestones such as getting married, having children and buying a house is affecting younger people more than previous generations, research suggests.

Some 77% of millennials (25 to 39-year-olds) and 83% of Gen Z (16 to 24-year-olds) feel pressure to reach traditional life milestones, according to a survey for the charity Relate.

This is up from 66% of over-75s and 70% of baby boomers (55 to 74-year-olds), who said they felt this way when they were younger.

Relate, which provides relationships support in England and Wales, said “milestone anxiety” is a topic that is increasingly coming up in therapy sessions.

The survey, of 2,022 UK respondents, was carried out by Censuswide between August 9-11.

It found that pressure to have children is rising for millennials, with 35% of feeling this way, compared to 17% of baby boomers and 13% of over-75s when they were younger.

Getting married was the second milestone younger people feel pressure to reach.

Gen Z were the least likely to say marriage was important to them (27%) compared to 38% of millennials, 41.9% of boomers and 60% of over-75s.

Some 14.9% of millennials said they felt pressure to buy a house with their partner – up from 8.6% of boomers and 7.5% of over-75s.

One in eight respondents said a lack of confidence in their own ability was the reason they had not reached life milestones, while the same proportion said it was down to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Finances were also cited as a reason.

Of those feeling pressure, 39% said this was coming from themselves, with 22% attributing it to society in general and 21% to their parents.

Gen Z were the most likely to say this pressure was coming from social media and the media (23%).

Male and lesbian, gay or bisexual respondents were more likely to report feeling pressure, the survey found.

Younger survey participants were more likely to feel that there are alternative milestones society should better recognise.

These include leaving an unhealthy relationship, deciding not to have children, deciding to stay single, coming out as LGBTQ+ and clearing your student debt.

Relate counsellor Natasha Silverman said she sees lots of clients in their 20s and 30s who are feeling “immense pressure” to achieve certain milestones.

She said: “The early 30s seem to be a real crunch point and people can judge themselves unfairly when they haven’t done things they think they ‘should have’.

“The truth is that people do things at different points, not always in the same order and some take a different path entirely.

“That’s absolutely valid and to be celebrated. It’s all about creating a life that’s authentic to you.”

Aidan Jones, Relate chief executive, said: “Gen Z is known for passion and action in driving change – it makes complete sense that this applies to relationships too.

“They want different milestones to be celebrated – like leaving an unhealthy relationship – and Relate’s here to support that reappraisal of what matters all the way.”

