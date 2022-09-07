Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 1.26am
Gabby Logan shares husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis story in special podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gabby Logan shares husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis story in special podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gabby Logan has shared the “emotional” story of her husband Kenny Logan’s “shock” diagnosis of prostate cancer in her podcast.

In the intimate episode of the Mid.Point, the couple who have been married for 21 years chart the former professional rugby player’s journey through diagnosis and recovery.

Ex-Scotland international Logan, 50, said it was important to use the platform to make “men of a certain age” aware of the risks and get the “simple” check-up.

He had gone for his own checks after listening to his wife’s podcast, which deals with physical and mental health issues affecting middle-aged people, and was diagnosed with prostate cancer on February 8 of this year – later undergoing an operation to remove his prostate.

Speaking about the diagnosis on the podcast, Mr Logan said: “I think when somebody tells you’ve got cancer… you know that you’ve got a huge chance of getting it.

“But when somebody says it, it sort of just didn’t really sink in.

“I just got a bit upset, and it was hard, it’s weird.”

He added: “That’s why I want to do this because people do need to… men tend to be a bit stubborn. ‘We’ll do it tomorrow. Next weekend.’

“I didn’t realise and, you know, I lost a good friend this year through cancer, and he didn’t really do it quick enough.

“So… at his funeral, I was thinking I’d gone and got tested and he didn’t and I wish he had. So it’s hard.”

Kenny Logan Charity Benefit Dinner – Hilton Hotel
The couple discuss details of Mr Logan’s diagnosis and his feelings throughout the process in the intimate episode (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Logan was told that his cancer was contained in the prostate but an operation was required to remove it.

The couple shared a follow up conversation, also featured on the podcast, shortly before he underwent the operation in which he revealed he had not yet told his 90-year-old mother about the diagnosis.

Asked how he was feeling at the time, Mr Logan said: “Nervous and emotional.

“Because I’ve waited for a while for this… it feels like it’s never going to come.

“And I’m nervous thinking about family, thinking about you. My mum doesn’t know I’ve got prostate cancer, she doesn’t know that I’m going in.”

The couple also appeared on BBC Breakfast ahead of the episode’s release, in which Ms Logan admitted that it had been an emotional recording process, but said she wanted people to learn from it.

“Because it’s my job I suppose I went into work-mode a bit… I tried to talk to Kenny in a way we could elicit information,” she said.

“I want people to listen to it and learn about it. I wanted to listen to this podcast on February 8 when Kenny was diagnosed and I want people to learn something from it.

“(But) of course there is some emotion.”

She also praised her husband’s “brilliant” consultant urologist, Declan Cahill, who she interviews extensively about the condition on the podcast.

Mr Logan said that despite receiving “a good kicking” during surgery he was on the road to recovery, though he described the process as “demanding”.

“I think the key thing is to be positive. You know, I’ve been lucky,” he said on the podcast.

“It’s a very simple process. So hopefully some people will go get tested off the back of this and hopefully save some people’s lives.

He added: “Talk to your mates. Definitely talk to mates, be open. Don’t be scared to see how you feel.”

The couple promised to share future updates on Mr Logan’s recovery progress.

Laura Kerby, chief executive  of Prostate Cancer UK, praised the Logans for sharing the diagnosis as high-profile figures.

“We want to thank Kenny, and the Logan family, for sharing his diagnosis publicly and using this as a moment to increase awareness of the most common cancer in men,” she said.

“We at Prostate Cancer UK know first-hand the impact that a public figure speaking out like this can make.”

It comes following the death of former BBC Breakfast presenter, and Prostate Cancer UK ambassador, Bill Turnbull.

Turnbull’s campaigning led to prostate cancer becoming the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK for the first time in 2020, which Ms Kerby said has “undoubtedly saved thousands of lives”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz join stars at 2022 Venice Film Festival
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)
Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Trade body chief urges new Culture Secretary to reconsider Channel 4 plans
A new exhibition featuring a collection of Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs has gone on display in Northumberland (PA)
New exhibition to display Hadrian’s Wall’s oldest souvenirs
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make my health a priority’ (PA)
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’
Treacle Walker by Alan Garner has been shortlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize (PA)
Booker Prize 2022 shortlist features oldest author
The BBC’s Huw Edwards won praise for his on-air padding ahead of Liz Truss’s arrival at Downing Street, talking viewers through London’s geography and sewer developments (PA)
Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and ‘magnificent’ garden ahead of PM’s arrival
(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
'Relaxed': Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy