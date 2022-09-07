What the papers say – September 7 By Press Association September 7 2022, 4.39am What the papers say – September 7 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The nation’s papers are wholly led by Liz Truss officially taking the helm at No 10. “We can ride out the storm” is the headline on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Times as Ms Truss made her first speech as Prime Minister. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'We can ride out the storm'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/XJexMG5KYg— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 6, 2022 Wednesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/PjTCZsRPB4— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 6, 2022 Front Page – Together we can ride out the storm #tomorrowspaperstoday @trussliz https://t.co/1pGQDyx40Q pic.twitter.com/EGO6RFEkxE— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 6, 2022 Wednesday’s Times: We can ride out the storm #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/pUiHBAmcrl— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 6, 2022 The slogan also adorns the front page of Metro. Tomorrow's paper today 📰'WE CAN RIDE OUT THE STORM'🔴 Truss makes economy, energy and NHS priorities as the new PM🔴 Downpour at No.10 before she starts a cabinet sacking spree#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rfep02aKkL— Metro (@MetroUK) September 6, 2022 The Guardian reports the new PM has vowed to solve the cost-of-living crisis with a plan to freeze energy bills, while the i says “the Truss era begins with (a) tax warning”. Guardian front page, Wednesday 7 September 2022 – Into the storm: Truss vows to solve cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/AITwnVYG1e— The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2022 Wednesday's front page: Truss era begins with tax warning#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dCHv7Fhy4h— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 6, 2022 The Independent leads with Ms Truss appointing the members of her Cabinet, with a former MP telling the paper of their fears it was amounting to a “cabinet of cronies”. Wednesday’s Independent #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cxxHQe5zPB— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 6, 2022 The Daily Mirror calls on the new Tory PM to “fix the Britain you lot broke”. Wednesday's front page: Now fix the Britain you lot broke.https://t.co/8emi18DVQj#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yshVWqdNqy— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 6, 2022 The Sun dedicates its front page to the moment Ms Truss met with the Queen at Balmoral. On tomorrow's front page: Truss vows to get UK back on top pic.twitter.com/cuCRaVqi55— The Sun (@TheSun) September 6, 2022 And the Daily Star says Britain is “running out of clowns” due to visa problems stemming from the war in Ukraine. Wednesday's front page: Now we're running out of clowns! 🤡#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/IskduA6w07 pic.twitter.com/oH3F8Lj3Lp— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 6, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets as US Open run ended by Khachanov in quarter-finals Caroline Garcia finds path in tennis, reaching first grand slam semi-final Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final Gabby Logan shares husband’s ’emotional’ prostate cancer diagnosis story Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research New study finds ‘strong evidence’ that exercise cuts breast cancer risk Wales players ‘deserve everything they got’ – coach Gemma Grainger Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic lose to Real Madrid More from The Courier Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power 0 KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus… 0 Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months LISTEN: How Port of Dundee investment is paying off for the city Will 50-year Cross Tay Link Road loan mean less cash for Perth and Kinross… 0 Woman and boyfriend caught roaring down M90 at 100mph were not racing, court told