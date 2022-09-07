London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’ By Press Association September 7 2022, 9.19am London Marylebone railway station is closed due to a problem with a tunnel (Nick Ansell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up London Marylebone railway station has been closed due to a problem with a tunnel. National Rail Enquiries said no trains will enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday morning. DO NOT TRAVEL TO/FROM LONDON MARYLEBONEFor customers going to/from West Ruislip, ticket acceptance is in place on @TfL London Underground.From West Ruislip, take the Central Line to Oxford Circus, and from there, take the Bakerloo Line to Marylebone. pic.twitter.com/96mdWTWAPR— Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) September 7, 2022 Chiltern Railways, which serves the station, told passengers on Twitter there is “a defect in the tunnel to/from London Marylebone”. The station connects the capital with locations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb London Marylebone station reopens after tunnel repairs Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake Nick Kyrgios devastated by US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets as US Open run ended by Khachanov in quarter-finals What the papers say – September 7 More from The Courier Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power 0 KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus… 0 Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months