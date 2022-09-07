London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London Marylebone railway station has been closed due to a problem with a tunnel.

National Rail Enquiries said no trains will enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday morning.

DO NOT TRAVEL TO/FROM LONDON MARYLEBONE For customers going to/from West Ruislip, ticket acceptance is in place on @TfL London Underground. From West Ruislip, take the Central Line to Oxford Circus, and from there, take the Bakerloo Line to Marylebone. pic.twitter.com/96mdWTWAPR — Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) September 7, 2022

Chiltern Railways, which serves the station, told passengers on Twitter there is “a defect in the tunnel to/from London Marylebone”.

The station connects the capital with locations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe.