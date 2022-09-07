London Marylebone station reopens after tunnel repairs By Press Association September 7 2022, 10.15am London Marylebone railway station has reopened after being closed for tunnel repairs (Nick Ansell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up London Marylebone railway station has reopened after being closed for tunnel repairs. No Chiltern Railways trains could enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday until around 10am. A Network Rail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to Chiltern passengers delayed while our engineers repaired some loose brickwork in St John’s Wood tunnel first thing this morning. “The lines in and out of London Marylebone have now reopened but while train times return to normal we’d advise passengers to check before they travel by using National Rail inquiries.” UPDATE: Services are now able to run to/from London Marylebone.Please be aware that late notice delays, alterations and cancellations may occur.Ticket acceptance is in place on other operators via any reasonable route. pic.twitter.com/4cXEnoeDzt— Chiltern Railways (@chilternrailway) September 7, 2022 Chiltern Railways said: “Please be aware that late notice delays, alterations and cancellations may occur. “Ticket acceptance is in place on other operators via any reasonable route.” London Marylebone connects the capital with stations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week Man arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder released on bail London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’ Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake Nick Kyrgios devastated by US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets as US Open run ended by Khachanov in quarter-finals What the papers say – September 7 More from The Courier Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power 0 KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus… 0 Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months