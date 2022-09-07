Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 10.23am
Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds the dolphin calf (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds the dolphin calf (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

An Irrawaddy dolphin calf who was rescued and nursed day and night for weeks by vets and volunteers after his rescue from a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore has died, officials who were caring for the animal said on Wednesday.

The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as “brotherly burden,” when he was found by fishermen on July 22.

Dozens of vets and volunteers helped care for him at Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong in the Gulf of Thailand.

“We were quite shocked because it happened so fast. Paradon had made much improvement since we have found him,” said Oranee Jongkolpath, a vet at the centre.

Thailand Baby Dolphin
The dolphin calf was nicknamed Paradon (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“He started to get sick again on August 31, having difficulty breathing and suffering from diarrhoea. He deteriorated so quickly, and he died that night.”

Oranee, with her colleagues and volunteers, had been providing 24-hour watch over the injured calf.

The team looking after Paradon said an initial examination found infection in his lungs, but were waiting for full laboratory results to determine the exact cause of death.

“While we can’t save Paradon’s life, we have learnt a lot from it. Not many people have cared for Irrawaddy dolphins, let alone a calf.

Thailand Baby Dolphin
The calf had been found drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“Everything we have done in a month of caring for him are all lessons learned for us, from its behaviour, its food intake, and even its sickness,” said Oranee.

Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of south and south-east Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, pollution and fishing, when dolphins are caught unintentionally with other species.

The marine research centre believes about 400 Irrawaddy dolphins remain along the country’s eastern coast bordering Cambodia.

