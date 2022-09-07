Man admits murder of Canadian teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man admits murder of Canadian teenager

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.09pm
Jack Sepple appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court (PA)
Jack Sepple appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court (PA)

A man has admitted the murder of a Canadian teenager he had met on an online dating app.

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Ms Wadsworth was pronounced dead at an address in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on February 1.

An inquest hearing was told that she died of “stab wounds to the chest”.

Ms Wadsworth had met her boyfriend, Sepple, through an online dating app and travelled to the UK late last year.

Ashley Wadsworth death
Ashley Wadsworth (centre) with her family (Family handout/ PA)

In a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Sepple’s barrister said a psychiatrist had indicated that the defendant was fit to plead.

Christopher Paxton QC, for Sepple, said that the “issue of fitness is now resolved” and requested that the defendant be asked to enter a plea.

The court clerk read the single charge of murder and Sepple, standing in the secure dock in a long white sleeved top and with tattoos on his face and hand, replied: “I’m guilty.”

Ms Wadsworth, originally from Vernon, British Columbia, moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.

Judge Christopher Morgan told Sepple: “By your plea of guilty to murder there’s only one sentence that can be passed and that’s a life sentence.”

He remanded the defendant in custody until a date to be fixed administratively, when he will be sentenced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Marcus Rashford is enjoying an upturn in form (Martin Rickett/PA).
Marcus Rashford reaping rewards of positive outlook, says boss Erik ten Hag
Tilda Swinton, right and Joanna Hogg (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter
Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and ZInedine Zidane are among the names linked with the Stamford Bridge vacancy (PA)
The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge
Li Kwai-wah, left, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, with a screen showing the contents of three children’s books (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books
Erling Haaland scored another two goals for Manchester City in Seville (Nick Potts/PA)
A born instinct – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea set to hold talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel
Chief executive Keith Pelley launched a staunch defence of the DP World Tour ahead of the BMW PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Keith Pelley defends DP World Tour in face of ‘LIV propaganda machine’
Tunnelling has started for a new river crossing in east London (TfL/PA)
Tunnelling starts for new London river crossing Silvertown Tunnel
Pastoress Lorraine Jones (left) with Kimberly Alleyne, 49, whose daughter was engaged to Mr Kaba. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fatal police shooting: Met recognises ‘devastating and lasting impact’ on family
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea could turn to Graham Potter following sacking of Thomas Tuchel

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0