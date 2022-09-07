A born instinct – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

A born instinct – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.43pm
Erling Haaland scored another two goals for Manchester City in Seville (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland scored another two goals for Manchester City in Seville (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola claimed Erling Haaland was born to score goals after the Norwegian bagged another couple in Manchester City’s winning Champions League start.

Haaland took his City tally to 12 in just eight appearances with a double that helped the Premier League winners to a 4-0 victory over Sevilla in their Group G opener in Spain on Tuesday.

City manager Guardiola said: “There is a shot from outside the area (and) a rebound, he is there. There is a cross, he is there.

Sevilla could not contain the Norwegian
Sevilla could not contain the Norwegian (Nick Potts/PA)

“He is in the right place in the right moment, not a second before nor a second after. It is a great virtue.

“It is a born instinct he has carried from the cradle and he has shown in Austria, in Germany and now with us. It is a unique reality of this player. It is a natural instinct to score goals.”

Haaland set City on their way at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium when he slid in to volley in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 20th minute.

He pounced on a rebound for another in the second half after Phil Foden had doubled the lead.

He had already assured himself of the headlines – yet again – when he was substituted 20 minutes from time but Guardiola was keen to share the praise around.

De Bruyne was named the official player of the match after an influential display.

Guardiola said: “His quality was there for the first goal, in this action, and in the final third. He played a good game and I was happy for him and everyone.”

With defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker ruled out, joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines, Guardiola handed a debut to Manuel Akanji and a first start to Sergio Gomez.

Manuel Akanji (left) made a composed debut
Manuel Akanji (left) made a composed debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola was particularly pleased with Akanji after the Switzerland centre-back only signed for the club last week.

“We are delighted,” said Guardiola, whose side wrapped up the win with an injury-time effort from Ruben Dias. “He was training just one-and-a-half days with us.

“He showed, like he has at Dortmund, experience in Europe and he’s a really good central defender. He played really well.

“He was always focused and has a quality quite similar to Ayme. He is able to break the lines with the pass and read really well where the spaces are.”

Jack Grealish and Foden also shone in wide attacking roles.

Guardiola said: “Jack arrived incredibly this season, in the pre-season and the first game. Unfortunately he had a little bit of an injury.

“It was important for him to have these 60 minutes. The pitch was uncomfortable, but he was so aggressive in the first half in terms of making the movements.

“Phil lately has not played so good as normal for him, but he always does a job and always runs and fights.

“He is always stable for the team and I am pretty sure the goal and the assist are going to help him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Marcus Rashford is enjoying an upturn in form (Martin Rickett/PA).
Marcus Rashford reaping rewards of positive outlook, says boss Erik ten Hag
Ben Stokes, pictured, swerved a question about his relationship with the recalled Alex Hales (John Walton/PA)
‘We’ve both got same goal’ – Ben Stokes on relationship with recalled Alex Hales
Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and ZInedine Zidane are among the names linked with the Stamford Bridge vacancy (PA)
The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea set to hold talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel
Chief executive Keith Pelley launched a staunch defence of the DP World Tour ahead of the BMW PGA Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Keith Pelley defends DP World Tour in face of ‘LIV propaganda machine’
Ryan Giggs will face a retrial on domestic violence charges (Peter Powell/PA).
Ryan Giggs ‘disappointed’ to face retrial on domestic violence charges
Thomas Tuchel, left, has been sacked by Chelsea, with Graham Potter, right, the early favourite to replace him (PA)
Chelsea could turn to Graham Potter following sacking of Thomas Tuchel
Keira Walsh won her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barcelona agree world-record fee with Man City for England star Keira Walsh
A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)
Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands
Alex Hales is back in the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement

More from The Courier

An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins
0
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to 'destroy' victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Most roads reopen after heavy downpours
0
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0