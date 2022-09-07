Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 12.49pm
Li Kwai-wah, left, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, with a screen showing the contents of three children’s books (Vincent Yu/AP)
Li Kwai-wah, left, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, with a screen showing the contents of three children’s books (Vincent Yu/AP)

Five Hong Kong speech therapists have been convicted of sedition, after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities.

The five executive committee members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists could face up to two years imprisonment.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiring to print, publish, distribute and display and/or reproduce seditious publications.

Hong Kong
A hooded suspect is taken by police to search for alleged evidence at offices in Hong Kong in July (Vincent Yu/AP)

Authorities have cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests in 2019, arresting dozens of activists while others have fled abroad.

The clampdown has led to criticism that China’s ruling Communist Party has reneged on a 1997 pledge when Hong Kong was handed over from Britain to China to retain the city’s Western-style freedoms. including free speech.

The five, Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho, had been remanded in custody for more than a year prior to Wednesday’s conviction.

Hong Kong
The children’s books have stories that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village (Vincent Yu/AP)

They were arrested in July 2021 after they published three books with stories that revolved around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village.

The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, according to the synopses published on the association’s website.

Police said that the stories published in the books paralleled the incidents linked to political unrest in Hong Kong, such as the 12 Hong Kong activists who were arrested at sea while attempting to flee the city.

The speech therapists will be sentenced on September 10.

