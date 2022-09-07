Marcus Rashford reaping rewards of positive outlook, says boss Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Rashford reaping rewards of positive outlook, says boss Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 1.25pm Updated: September 7 2022, 3.37pm
Marcus Rashford is enjoying an upturn in form (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes the upturn in Marcus Rashford’s form is linked to his personal happiness and says the club remain in control of his future.

The 24-year-old scored twice against Arsenal on Sunday to add to the goal he got in the victory over Liverpool late last month and looks a rejuvenated player from the one who has struggled for the last couple of seasons.

Many observers felt the forward needed to leave the club in order to get out of his rut, but his decision to stay appears to have been vindicated.

Marcus Rashford celebrates against Arsenal
His contract runs to next summer, but United retain the option of another year and, when Ten Hag was asked whether the club were talking to him about that, he said: “Definitely.

“I don’t think he’s out of contract (next summer). I think United control the situation.

“I see a happy Marcus Rashford and I see some phases in his game which we could improve and we worked really hard the last two-and-a-half months with him on different aspects.

“He really likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch and that is what you see in this moment. It started with happiness.

“He comes in every day, he enjoys it, he is really smiling, with a really positive vibe and, if you put all those things together, like the way of playing, you want to transfer different aspects of your game and are happy, you will have more contribution to the team, the performance and the result – and of course to your development.”

Rashford has started all six of United’s matches this season but, despite his improved form, it is likely he will be rested for the Europa League visit of Real Sociedad.

Striker Anthony Martial remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, so Cristiano Ronaldo looks like getting only his second start of the campaign against the Spanish side.

“He (Ronaldo) started against Brentford. Then not since but he is ready to start,” added Ten Hag.

“We have to win every game, we want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously.

“We not only have a team, we have a squad, that is clear, it’s the mentality what Manchester United need.

“Maybe I cannot keep them all happy every game, but everyone gets their game time if they perform well, (it is) quite clear.

“We need everyone, we have a lot of games to cover, with the internationals, the cups, and Premier League.”

There could also be a first start for Casemiro, a £60million signing from Real Madrid last month who has been been kept out of the side by Scott McTominay.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Casemiro is yet to start a game for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA).

The Brazil midfielder’s three substitute appearances have amounted to 51 minutes so far and Ten Hag said that was an example of how, despite increased competition within the squad, players kept their places if they performed.

“You can see it like that – when a team is acting well, when players are acting well and we have more than 11 starting players then you stay in,” he said.

“The team is is improving but for players not in the team, they know they can at any moment come in, do the job and maybe do better than the ones who are in then you never know.

“But I know you need more than 11 players to get successful. We have really good players and when they come on they contribute to the success we have now and that is also what we expect.

“I also know the players on the bench will have games as a starting XI player.”

Ten Hag also refused to be drawn on United defender Eric Bailly’s claim the club favoured English players in team selection.

The Ivory Coast international, who made just seven appearances last season and played only 113 times over six years and was loaned to Marseille in the summer, told The Times: “The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance.”

But Ten Hag, who only took over in June, insisted he was not in a position to comment, saying: “I have nothing to say about that because it was last season, I wasn’t in charge, so I don’t know the situation.”

Asked if nationality would have a bearing on his team selection, he added: “Not for me.”

