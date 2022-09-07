Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda not a penalty, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda not a penalty, High Court told

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 6.09pm
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda would not be “penalty” if it is considered to be a “safe third country”, the High Court has been told.

Lawyers representing the Home Office began outlining the Government’s defence to a challenge against plans to deport some migrants to the east African country, at a hearing on Wednesday.

Several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action, are bringing legal action against a policy first announced by former home secretary Priti Patel.

On Wednesday, Lord Pannick QC, representing the Home Office, said the Home Secretary had the legal “power” to certify that a country is safe for someone seeking asylum without it needing to be on a list of nations approved by Parliament.

He said that “in all cases” of asylum claim the home secretary should form her view “about the general safety of the country itself and must also… consider the safety of the individual given their particular circumstances”.

He claimed that under an international convention on the treatment of refugees the “concept of penalties… does not cover the removal of an asylum seeker to a safe third country”.

Lord Pannick said the UK was under “no obligation” and had “no duty” to assess an asylum claim if it chose to send a person to a safe third country.

The home secretary’s legal team said its written arguments: “Relocation to a safe third country is not a criminal penalty and is not imposed as a punishment.”

The UN Refugee Agency has previously told judges that the Government’s Rwanda plan is “incompatible with UK’s fundamental obligations” and that the east African country “lacks irreducible minimum components of an accessible, reliable, fair and efficient asylum system”.

But Home Office lawyers say the memorandum of understanding agreed between the UK and Rwanda provides assurances that everyone sent there will have a “safe and effective” refugee status determination procedure.

In written submissions, the home secretary’s legal team also argued there is no risk of those who are not granted refugee status in Rwanda being removed to their country of origin, adding: “Rwanda does not conduct forcible removals to the countries of which these claimants are nationals.”

“There is also a financial incentive for Rwanda to accept individuals as they receive a payment to support the costs of processing each asylum claim,” they said.

The home secretary has provided a minimum of three years funding for each “relocated individual”, and five years support for anyone granted refugee status if they stay in Rwanda, lawyers said.

Assurances have been given that “relocated individuals” will be provided with “adequate accommodation”, food, free medical assistance, education, language and professional development training and “integration programmes”, the Home Office legal team said.

“There is therefore no blanket policy applicable to all,” lawyers said of the Rwanda plan, adding: “The measure requires an individualised case-specific approach.”

“The scheme structure makes provision for access to legal advice at multiple stages,” they added.

In April, Ms Patel said the “world-first” agreement with Rwanda had been made in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel by providing one-way tickets to some asylum seekers.

However, the first deportation flight, due to take off on June 14, was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman replaced Ms Patel in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Cabinet this week.

The High Court was previously told that Rwanda is allegedly an “authoritarian state” that “tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents”.

Raza Husain QC, representing a number of those bringing the case against the Government, said that “a presumption of safety must be sufficiently supported at the outset” in relation to the consideration of an asylum claim.

In written arguments, Mr Husain said the Home Secretary had acted “irrationally” in determining Rwanda was “in general a safe third country”, and that “neither the claimed economic benefit” of the policy, “nor its asserted efficacy as a deterrent, has any evidential foundation”.

The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, before Mr Justice Swift and Lord Justice Lewis, began on Monday and is due to last for five days, with a second hearing in a claim brought by the group Asylum Aid taking place in October.

Decisions on both sets of claims are expected to be given in writing at the same time.

