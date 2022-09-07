Aryna Sabalenka beats Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals again By Press Association September 7 2022, 7.03pm Aryna Sabalenka celebrates beating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aryna Sabalenka made it back-to-back US Open semi-finals with victory over Karolina Pliskova. The Belarusian, who was beaten by Leylah Fernandez in the last four 12 months ago, survived a close second set to defeat Czech Pliskova 6-1 7-6 (4). Sabalenka, who trailed Kaia Kanepi 6-2 5-1 in her second-round match, will bid to reach her first career grand slam final having also lost to Pliskova in the last four at Wimbledon last summer. Make it back-to-back #USOpen semifinals for Aryna Sabalenka! pic.twitter.com/LyYP9wQS0m— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022 The 24-year-old was unable to play at Wimbledon this year because of the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and used the time to train in Miami. Having struggled horribly with her serve at the beginning of the year, hitting huge numbers of double faults, Sabalenka appears to have fixed the problem. Her serve worked very well on Wednesday, with the sixth seed not facing a single break point and hitting three times as many winners as Pliskova. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after… Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history ‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0