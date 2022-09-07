Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 9.23pm
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)

Aryna Sabalenka believes not being allowed to play Wimbledon has helped her chances of winning a first grand slam title at the US Open.

As a Belarusian, Sabalenka was banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine but is now through to the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows after a 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka, who lost to Pliskova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon last summer, did not watch the tournament this year because of her disappointment at not being allowed to participate but credits the training block she did in Miami instead for her strong form in New York.

“I had another pre-season,” she said. “I worked really hard, and I worked a lot on my serve.

“It was a tough time, especially when I was working out in the gym and there was Wimbledon playing on the TV. I was always turning it off because I couldn’t watch it.

“I had a lot of good memories from there, and I miss it very much. That’s why I wasn’t able to watch it, because it reminded me about the great time I had there.

“They took away one opportunity from me, and I worked really hard for this one.”

Sabalenka is the second player banned from Wimbledon to reach the singles semi-finals after Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the men’s event.

She said: “It’s tough and it’s a lot of pressure. I’m just trying to think in that way, that I’m just an athlete and I have nothing to do with politics. I’m just trying to play my best and make sure that people enjoying watching my matches.”

Sabalenka, who trailed Kaia Kanepi 6-2 5-1 in her second-round match, will bid to reach her first career grand slam final having also lost to Leylah Fernandez in the semi-finals in New York 12 months ago.

Having struggled horribly with her serve at the beginning of the year, hitting huge numbers of double faults, Sabalenka appears to have fixed the problem.

Her serve worked very well on Wednesday, with the sixth seed not facing a single break point and hitting three times as many winners as Pliskova.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win over Karolina Pliskova
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win over Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)

Sabalenka has been touted as a potential slam champion since first breaking through at the top of the game in 2018, and she admitted she expected success to come more easily.

Of her semi-final at Wimbledon against Pliskova last year, the 24-year-old said: “I felt like, ‘OK, I think this is my time, I’m going to win it’. I would say that I didn’t expect her to play that well. I expected me to win the rest of the matches really easy.

“And then I had another experience in the semi-final. I lost it. Now I don’t have any expectations. I know it’s going to be tough, and I know I have to work for it, and I have to fight for it.

“Also, after this season when I was struggling with a lot of things and I couldn’t play my best, but still I was there, I was fighting, and right now, again, I’m in the semi-final, and I have zero expectation for myself. Now I will just go there and fight for every point.”

