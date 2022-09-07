Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 11.11pm Updated: September 8 2022, 7.56am
New iPhone 14 models on display at Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
New iPhone 14 models on display at Apple's headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.

Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.

However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.

All are equipped with a larger light sensor which can produce low-light photographs twice the previous generation’s quality.

Apple launches iPhone 14
A person takes a photo of a new iPhone model at Apple’s California HQ (Jeff Chiu/AP)

“Low-light photography has always been a challenge given the sensor size in mobile phones,” Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, told the PA news agency.

“So any sort of improvements there, given the amount of pictures we take on a daily basis, will definitely be seen as a worthy upgrade compared to the iPhone 13.”

However, while the standard iPhone 14 uses its predecessor’s A15 bionic chip, the Pro will be equipped with the faster A16 chip.

“Apple has stuck to its guns and reserved its biggest leaps in innovation for its most premium handsets, despite the economic challenges facing many consumers,” Mr Bikha noted.

Similarly, the Pro versions boast an “Always-On Display”, meaning users can see basic notifications while the screen is locked.

Unveiling the feature at a virtual event, Apple executive Greg Joswiack said: “It’s easy to see the time and other core information without raising your iPhone or tapping the display.

“This keeps the central information available for the moments where all you need is just a glance… this is the most advanced display we’ve ever shipped.”

Mr Joswiack added that it was made possible by the Pro’s “incredibly power-efficient” display, which operates with a refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

Apple has ditched the iPhone mini seen in previous generations – the “cheapest and most pocket-friendly phone from the main series”, Mr Bikha said.

The virtual event also saw the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra, which the company’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams labelled “the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet”.

It is aimed at those taking part in extreme sports – such as deep-sea diving – and is fortified by titanium casing and a sapphire crystal display protector.

The iPhone 14 will be available for £849 on September 16, while the Plus will appear on shelves for £949 on October 7.

The Pro and Pro Max retail for £1,099 and £1,199 on September 16 and 23.

New iPhone 14 models on display at Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
