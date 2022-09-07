Hospital therapy cat and group rescuing animals in Ukraine honoured for work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospital therapy cat and group rescuing animals in Ukraine honoured for work

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.04am Updated: September 8 2022, 10.22am
Winner of the Cat Of The Year category, Mr London Meow, with owner Isabel Serafim (Mirror People’s Pet Awards/PA)
Winner of the Cat Of The Year category, Mr London Meow, with owner Isabel Serafim (Mirror People's Pet Awards/PA)

A hospital therapy cat with an eclectic collection of bow ties and a British Army veteran who has rescued animals from Ukraine are among pets and humans to be recognised for their work at this year’s Mirror People’s Pet Awards.

The event, which is in its second year, will see trophies handed to 10 pets and animal groups who have gone above and beyond to help others.

The winner of the Cat Of The Year category – Mr London Meow – has been a big hit with social media users, racking up close to 10,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his colourful collection of bow ties, as well as his frequent visits to hospitals through his role as a therapy cat with charity Pets As Therapy UK .

Isabel Serafim, 44, who is the guardian of the half-Persian/half-ragdoll feline, said: “He has this way with people, and is very charming.

“He’s very generous, bubbly and fun. I think he has a sense to be around someone, if that someone needs a little bit of attention and care.”

Yusuf Yousuf, a healthcare support worker at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, which Mr Meow visits, added that the atmosphere “lifts up any time he comes onto the wards”.

The recipient of the Animal Hero category was named as Breaking The Chains, an organisation set up in 2020 by Tom, who served in the Army for 16 years and did not provide his surname, and which has worked saving abandoned animals in Ukraine.

Tom, from Breaking The Chains, winner of the Animal Hero category (Mirror People’s Pet Awards/PA)

“At the start of the war, we saw, time and time again, shelters and zoos getting caught behind Russian lines with little food, water and supplies. It broke my heart,” Tom, 35, from Hull, said.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the group was said to have used specialist off-road vehicles, their driving capabilities and Tom’s understanding of the battlefield to rescue pets who were left behind, and partnered with animal charities War Paws and Dogbus to resupply and rebuild shelters that had been left without access to food and medical supplies.

He added: “There is no-one doing what we do and we will stay there as long as we need to be and also help with dealing with the aftermath. We aim to give animals the same level of protection that humans get.”

Other winners include a dog who has supported and served as a “real-life little teddy bear” to a disabled girl, a charity dedicated to helping animal lovers escape domestic abuse and a Staffordshire bull terrier called Max who works to break the stigma associated with the breed in his role as ambassador at charity Senior Staffy Club.

Host Judi Love described this year’s winners as ‘amazing’ (Mirror People’s Pet Awards/PA)

Comedian and TV presenter Judi Love, who is hosting the ceremony for a second time, alongside the Mirror’s editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley, added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back hosting the Mirror People’s Pet Awards. Last year was brilliant but this year’s winners are just as amazing and will have you both laughing and crying in equal measures.”

The awards ceremony will take place on September 8 at London’s Grosvenor House, and can be watched live across Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 8pm.

It has been organised in partnership with pet food, treats and toys brand Webbox and the Dogs Trust charity.

