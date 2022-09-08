What the papers say – September 8 By Press Association September 8 2022, 1.09am What the papers say – September 8 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The nation’s papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan. The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices. Guardian front page, Thursday 8 September 2022: Truss banks on energy bill freeze in bid to unite party pic.twitter.com/Gacw2bUIct— The Guardian (@guardian) September 7, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Truss vows ‘never again’ on energy bills'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/uF0hVJeC2Y— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2022 Thursday's front page: About Time! ⚫ PM Truss bows to Mirror's demand for bills freeze on first day in office…but refuses to make energy firms pay.https://t.co/aJTeoffRsD#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BoezlpCqH9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 7, 2022 The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”. Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/NNMKZH53uD— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 7, 2022 The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985. Thursday's front page: Truss reveals energy gamble – as pound hits 1985 low #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/a5pPyMp7PO— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 7, 2022 The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express. Front page – I'll prove I'm a woman of action#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/tz7xyJvfnz pic.twitter.com/jWtOg6eT0Z— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 7, 2022 Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Tomorrow's front page: Young royals George, Charlotte and Louis arrive at their new school for the first time https://t.co/x5u1GTYO7T pic.twitter.com/QITlQgCa32— The Sun (@TheSun) September 7, 2022 Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”. Tomorrow's paper today 📰DATING APP MURDER🔴 Brute admits stabbing online match, 19, in jealous rage#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dOLDWC8rDS— Metro (@MetroUK) September 7, 2022 And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket. Tomorrow's front page: 'Thou shalt not get skittled by a dibbly dobbly' https://t.co/ulluYvUcjI#Tomorrowspaper pic.twitter.com/sqarmkpMxV— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York What the papers say – September 12 Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title More from The Courier Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0