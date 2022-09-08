In Pictures: New York Fashion Week opens at Elizabeth Taylor’s former townhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: New York Fashion Week opens at Elizabeth Taylor’s former townhouse

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.32am
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled during Fashion Week on Wednesday September 7 2022 in New York (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled during Fashion Week on Wednesday September 7 2022 in New York (Andres Kudacki/AP)

With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks to go with his trademark ballgowns.

He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but said a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them.

Janet Jackson, second from right, takes a seat during designer Christian Siriano’s show at Fashion Week on Wednesday September 7 2022 in New York
Janet Jackson, second from right, takes a seat during designer Christian Siriano’s show at Fashion Week on Wednesday September 7 2022 in New York (Andres Kudacki/AP)

“I was watching the girls do rehearsal and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor in her heels walking up these marble steps’. How fabulous. It’s so cool to be here,” Siriano said.

American actress Alicia Silverstone poses for photographers
American actress Alicia Silverstone poses for photographers (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Taylor lived in the six-storey, French Renaissance Revival townhouse now nestled among office buildings in Midtown for several years in the 1950s during her Michael Todd era.

It is now an art space.

Christian Siriano at his show
Christian Siriano at his show (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Siriano’s collection fit right in among the long winding staircases walked by his models on Wednesday.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, laughs
Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, laughs (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha carries drinks before the show starts
Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha carries drinks before the show starts (Andres Kudacki/AP)

It was a bit of everything as he tweaks his business model to a more season-less approach.

It is what his luxury customers want, he said.

Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Ultra-wide brim hats stole the show in black, royal blue and bright red.

Some of the world's biggest names attend New York Fashion Week shows
Some of the world’s biggest names attend New York Fashion Week shows (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Fashion is modelled
(Andres Kudacki/AP)

There was plenty of sparkle, and an asymmetrical set of huge tiered ruffle bell sleeves on one high-neck evening dress in white.

One sleeve started at the shoulder and the other at the elbow.

Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled
Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Among his trademark show stoppers was a gown of baby blue for the skirt paired with a sparkly black spaghetti-strap top with a cinched waist and long black gloves to match.

A riot of ruffles adorned a long-sleeve gold gown and he put narrow stripes in gold and black on another.

Fashion is modelled
(Andres Kudacki/AP)

“This show really is about the return to glamour,” Siriano said.

“I really wanted that. My customers are really looking for that, especially now. They were trapped for so long. It’s like, ‘What can I wear that’s the most extravagant, fabulous thing?’”

