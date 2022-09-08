Heavy rain after deadly China earthquake complicates recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain after deadly China earthquake complicates recovery

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 8.42am
Rescuers transfer a villager through a damaged mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)
Rescuers transfer a villager through a damaged mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, south-west China's Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)

Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in south-west China, where the death toll from the disaster has risen to 82.

More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported on Thursday.

The rain is expected to last until at least Friday.

Another 35 people are missing and 270 taken to hospital with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that levelled building and sent boulders tumbling on to roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighbouring Ya’an city on Monday, the reports said.

Buildings were also shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are among the 65 million Chinese under a strict Covid-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.

Following the earthquake, police and health workers in Chengdu refused to allow anxious residents outside, adding to public frustration over the government’s strict zero-Covid policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions, even while the rest of the world has largely reopened.

Despite the impact on the economy and public sentiment, the policy has become closely identified with President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping in what has been called a politicisation of health care.

The government is also discouraging domestic travel during the mid-autumn festival on Saturday and the week-long national holiday at the start of October.

Virus outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

Monday’s quake was centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 125 miles from Chengdu.

Friction between tectonic plates in the region frequently cause earthquakes, including China’s deadliest in recent years, a 7.9 magnitude temblor in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.

That quake devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resilient materials.

