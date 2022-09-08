UCI unveils schedule for new-look combined Cycling World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UCI unveils schedule for new-look combined Cycling World Championships

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.02am
Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, has unveiled the event’s schedule (UCI handout)
Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, has unveiled the event's schedule (UCI handout)

The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships has begun to take shape with the release of the schedule for the 11-day event that will be staged in Scotland next August.

The event brings together 13 world championships in different disciplines normally staged independently but combined in a new format cycling’s world governing body intends to stage every four years ahead of an Olympic year.

Every major discipline bar cyclo-cross – which takes place during the winter – will be part of the new-look championships, which also brings in the less well known events like indoor cycling.

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (UCI)

Two years in the making, the schedule released on Thursday offers a clear picture of how this inaugural edition will look – giving athletes, teams, and spectators alike an opportunity to make their plans.

“The schedule is something everyone has been waiting for,” chief executive officer Trudy Lindblade told the PA news agency.

“This has never been done before so how does this event look? How does it feel? How are people going to interact with it? The schedule provides that opportunity for us to show how we can combine 13 world championships into one event.”

Racing will begin on the track at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow and with downhill mountain biking in Fort William on August 3, with at least three different events taking place every day across Scotland.

The elite men’s road race will take place on the first Sunday, August 6th, with the women’s race bringing the curtain down on the championships a week later.

That gap is down to the scheduling of the men’s and women’s Tours de France, but is also seen as an opportunity.

“We’re really excited to have the women’s road race be the finale for us,” Lindblade added. “Our ambitions for this event are to look at sustainable objectives, but also equality and diversity. This links really nicely in that regard. We want to showcase it in the best possible way.”

Those goals will also be seen in the velodrome, where the able-bodied and para-cycling world championships will be combined.

“This has very much been designed as a way of integrating the sport and bringing it together and showcasing what amazing athletes they all are,” added Phil Haselwood, director of sport for the championships.

The schedule has involved difficult compromises – a number of riders want to take part in different disciplines, and rely on team staff whose resources will be pulled in different directions across the country.

However, Haselwood believes they have found a solution that works for all parties.

“It’s a fine balance,” he said. “We’ve got 13 championships. It’s never been done before. There’s lots of different user groups we had to consider.

“There are the athletes, the teams, the spectators, the broadcasters and how people see it at home – and we had to try and bring them together…

“We had to make something attractive that works for everybody. It’s obviously been quite a challenge but I think for a first stab we’ve done a good job.”

With the schedule now set, organisers are hoping to move quickly towards announcing ticket sales for those events that will need them, while the next planned announcement will be the routes for the road races, which are due to finish in Glasgow.

