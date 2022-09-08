New NFL season starts with ’11 teams that can win the Super Bowl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New NFL season starts with ’11 teams that can win the Super Bowl’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 11.38am
Teams are looking to dethrone the Los Angeles Rams (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Teams are looking to dethrone the Los Angeles Rams (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Former NFL cornerback Jason Bell believes nearly a third of teams are genuine Super Bowl contenders as another fiercely competitive season gets under way.

It is seven months since a remarkable campaign ended with the Los Angeles Rams hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft at their SoFi Stadium home having edged past the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sean McVay’s side are only fifth favourites with many bookmakers to seal successive Super Bowl crowns and Bell predicts a thrilling NFL season thanks to the quality across the board.

Sean McVay's Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions
Sean McVay's Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

“The teams that needed to fix what was hindering them last year, they did that,” the former Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants player said.

“The teams at the top, you just don’t know. I mean, there’s 11 teams that can win the Super Bowl, legitimately, and that’s what makes it so fascinating.

“We’re going to see at the beginning of the season how these teams shake out in the first quarter of the year but, still, at that point teams are just getting good, so it’s going to be really competitive this year. It’s hard to call.”

The 2022 season gets under way on Thursday with a mouthwatering clash between the champion Rams and the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills, who are the pre-season favourites to win the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen, left, will look to lead Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl
Josh Allen, left, will look to lead Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

“They have all the heat on them,” Bell said about the Bills.

“They’ve got a quarter-back that could win the MVP. They have one of the best rosters top to bottom.

“But it’s the exit of (offensive co-ordinator) Brian Daboll (to become Giants head coach). We’re going to see how to play calling goes. Do they have a problem?

“I’m rolling with the Bills now because I like their complete roster but yet we know you’ve got to stay healthy and the season is long.

“Now it’s all on Josh Allen to go out there and take them to the promised land.”

Osi Umenyiora likes the Bills’ acquisition of Von Miller – the outside linebacker who was part of the Rams’ triumphant team in February – but the two-time Super Bowl winner says “they don’t pass my smell test”.

“I think they’re going to be a decent regular season team,” the Giants great said. “I think they’re going to go the playoffs. I think they’re going to go capitulate in the playoffs as they always do.”

Umenyiora also doubts whether the Rams have the wherewithal to be the first team since the New England Patriots in 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

“Very, very difficult thing to do in the NFL,” the former defensive end said. “I would know that because I’ve won the Super Bowl a couple of times.

“But, no, serious business it’s a very, very hard thing to do to repeat in the NFL.

“You now go from being the hunter to the hunted. Everybody’s going to view every single game that everybody plays (as) their Super Bowl.”

One team that does pass Umenyiora’s “smell test” is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have had quite the off-season given all-time great quarterback Tom Brady retired before changing his mind.

“People thought when Tom Brady left New England that everything was going to fall apart for him but it didn’t,” Umenyiora added of the Super Bowl LV champions. “As long as that guy is there, he’s always going to be there at the end.”

:: Watch Laura Woods, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora on ITV’s The NFL Show every Friday evening, starting on September 9.

