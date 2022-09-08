‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 2.32pm Updated: September 8 2022, 5.20pm
Prayers are flooding in for Queen Elizabeth. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Prayers are flooding in for Queen Elizabeth. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.

The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.

Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy bill debate to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and added he was hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he sends his “best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales”, while Scotland’s First Minster Nicola Sturgeon echoed the sentiment.

“All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Justin Welby tweeted.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Sir Tony Blair were amongst those sending messages of support.

“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time,” Mr Cameron wrote.

Sir Tony tweeted: “It is deeply concerning to hear today’s news from Buckingham Palace.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau tweeted: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

