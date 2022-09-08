UK has ‘assurances’ that Rwanda will honour asylum seeker deal, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK has ‘assurances’ that Rwanda will honour asylum seeker deal, High Court told

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 3.28pm
Demonstrators have previously protested outside the Royal Courts of Justice over the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Demonstrators have previously protested outside the Royal Courts of Justice over the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

An agreement over the deportation of some asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda contains “very significant safeguarding elements”, the High Court has been told.

Rwandan authorities have given “detailed assurances” over the processing of asylum claims and the ongoing treatment of individuals under a deal that could see some migrants sent to the east African country, Home Office lawyers argued.

Sir James Eadie QC, representing the Home Secretary, defended the policy against a challenge brought by several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action, on Thursday.

The barrister said Rwanda was a “respected sovereign state”, a signatory to the Refugee Convention and member of the Commonwealth.

It faced “reputational issues” in its handling of the “bespoke scheme”, while there were also “financial incentives built into the process”, Sir James said.

“Rwanda is well aware that the UK expects compliance,” he added.

Sir James said the scheme was one that both nations’ governments “have very strong vested interests in making work satisfactorily and as intended, in other words in a way that is lawful”.

The court heard that the purpose of a UK-Rwanda memorandum of understanding was to provide assurances that the UK “will be able safely to transfer individuals” to the east African country for the processing and determination of their asylum claims.

Sir James added that there were “powerful reasons” for concluding that “Rwanda will honour the commitments that it has solemnly made in all of these arrangements”.

The scheme should be judged “on its own context and on its own terms”, Sir James said, adding that it would be “carefully and independently monitored” by the UK Government, a “bespoke monitoring committee” and the UN Refugee Agency.

“There has been the most intensive consideration and investigation of that scheme imaginable,” he said.

Judges previously heard that in an internal note from March 2021, Foreign Office officials told then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab that if Rwanda was selected for the deportation policy “we would need to be prepared to constrain UK positions on Rwanda’s human rights record, and to absorb resulting criticism from UK Parliament and NGOs”.

In another memo, Foreign Office officials said they had advised Downing Street against engagement with several countries, including Rwanda, the court was told in written arguments.

Sir James told the court that there had been “active testing” within Government “of the question: is Rwanda safe?”

He said the Foreign Office and Foreign Secretary “have reconciled themselves to concerns raised and quite a lot of water has travelled under the bridge since 2021 concerns were expressed”.

UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – has previously told the court that the plans are “incompatible with UK’s fundamental obligations” and that Rwanda “lacks irreducible minimum components of an accessible, reliable, fair and efficient asylum system”.

It raised concerns with Home Office officials in March over the treatment of asylum seekers from the Middle East or who are LGBT, while lawyers for the asylum seekers and charities have also highlighted criticisms of a previous Israel-Rwanda asylum seeker removal agreement.

Sir James acknowledged criticisms of “historic and different systems” but argued these were of “limited if any real use” as the UK-Rwanda deal was a “new” set of arrangements that were “specifically designed with some of the concerns of history in mind”.

He argued that the court was entitled to make its own assessment of the deliverability of Rwanda’s assurances and that the UNHCR “does not have judicial or quasi judicial status”.

Sir James said the agency “are not expert, nor experienced in relation to these arrangements” and claimed it was “a matter for the expert judgment” of the UK Government.

“There can be a confident judgment that Rwanda will comply with these arrangements,” Sir James said.

The court was told that £120 million in funding had been provided to Rwanda to support economic development.

Priti Patel resignation
Former home secretary Priti Patel (Andrew Boyers/PA)

The Home Secretary has provided a minimum of three years funding for each “relocated individual”, and five years support for anyone granted refugee status if they stay in Rwanda, Home Office lawyers have said in written submissions.

Assurances have been given that “relocated individuals” will be provided with “adequate accommodation”, food, free medical assistance, education, language and professional development training and “integration programmes”.

It is intended that an asylum claim will be determined within three months under the scheme, with legal advice and interpreters made available.

In April, former home secretary Priti Patel said the “world-first” agreement with Rwanda had been made in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel by providing one-way tickets to some asylum seekers.

However, the first deportation flight, due to take off on June 14, was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman replaced Ms Patel in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Cabinet this week.

The High Court was previously told that Rwanda is allegedly an “authoritarian state” that “tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents”.

Raza Husain QC, representing a number of those bringing the case against the Government, argued the Home Secretary had acted “irrationally” in determining Rwanda was “in general a safe third country”, and that “neither the claimed economic benefit” of the policy, “nor its asserted efficacy as a deterrent, has any evidential foundation”.

The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, before Mr Justice Swift and Lord Justice Lewis, began on Monday and is due to last for five days, with a second hearing in a claim brought by the group Asylum Aid taking place in October.

Decisions on both sets of claims are expected to be given in writing at the same time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen (ABC/AP)
Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Demonstrators have previously protested outside the Royal Courts of Justice over the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0