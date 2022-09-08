Man arrested in connection with murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 29-year-old was held on Thursday after warrants were executed at three properties in the West Derby area of Liverpool, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Searches at the properties continue and the man will be questioned by detectives, the force said.

Olivia was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee inside at about 10pm.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot to death in her home by an armed intruder (Family handout/PA)

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old Liverpool man arrested on suspicion of her murder was released on bail, along with three other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”