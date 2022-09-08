Can Graham Potter meet the many demands of ambitious new Chelsea owners?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can Graham Potter meet the many demands of ambitious new Chelsea owners?

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 4.04pm
Graham Potter, pictured, will be met with a host of immediate challenges on taking charge at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter, pictured, will be met with a host of immediate challenges on taking charge at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Graham Potter has taken the Stamford Bridge helm as the first managerial appointment of the Todd Boehly-Behdad Eghbali era at Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a cluttered in-tray for the new Blues boss.

Help shape the club’s off-field set-up and strategy:

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, pictured, wants help creating Chelsea’s new era and Graham Potter will be required to provide it (John Walton/PA)

Communication problems led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, with the German determined to be more focused on coaching than administration. Boehly and Eghbali need to build their Blues regime from the ground up however, and they want a lot of input from their manager. The ambitious US magnates crave a robust structure that flourishes in the long-term, and want the manager to be the centrepiece of that set-up. A new sporting director is still expected to be appointed soon, but that will not alleviate the demands on Potter. The new manager’s experiences at Ostersund and Brighton filter into this, with both roles showing different elements to Potter’s understanding of either shaping, or working within, a framework.

Tidy up the Blues tactically and add a cutting edge:

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Conor Gallagher, pictured, could stand to benefit from Graham Potter’s arrival at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Potter’s preferred base formation suits Chelsea’s current resources, with his three at the back and starting point of four in midfield a good fit for the Stamford Bridge squad. The 47-year-old is not averse to variations on his formation theme however, especially in midfield. Potter often set Brighton up with a particularly vertical midfield, at least in structure – deploying a six, eight and 10. Tuchel’s 3-4-3 never employed a playmaker, and that lack of a number 10 sometimes allowed Chelsea to capitalise on space elsewhere – but also sometimes left the Blues devoid of attacking inspiration. Mercurial talents like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher would all likely crave a chance in a natural number 10 role.

Coax a nucleus of frustrated players back to form:

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter will need to  coax players like Christian Pulisic, pictured, back into form at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Tuchel peaked at Chelsea when mixing taskmaster instruction and constructive criticism with frequent hugs, jokes and an upbeat demeanour. As his tenure wore on though, the brickbats began to beat down the blandishments. Several top players slipped from their best, while developing stars appeared to stall in progress. Christian Pulisic encapsulates the concern, with the USA forward suffering a stark drop in form and confidence. Potter will have to find a way to get the best out of stars like Pulisic, notably boosting consistency across the board.

Integrate a large number of new recruits:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang file photo
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, pictured, was a Thomas Tuchel signing for Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea spent a one-window Premier League record £273million this summer, in Boehly and Eghbali’s transformative first few months at the helm. The Blues’ new bosses had arrived at Stamford Bridge with hopes high that Tuchel could be their focal point for some time to come. But his departure has left new man Potter picking up the pieces – and a major influx of talent. Marc Cucurella will be no issue given Potter ushered him through at Brighton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could yet prove trickier however, given the Gabon striker was very definitely Tuchel’s signing. Tuchel was adamant he could keep Aubameyang in line despite the 33-year-old’s previous disciplinary issues at Arsenal. Tuchel and Aubameyang had just one match together in their Chelsea reunion however, and now Potter must work out how to extracts goals and assists from the new man.

Keep improving the pathway from academy to first team:

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea want more academy graduates to follow in the footsteps of Reece James, pictured (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s new owners hold a lot of faith in academy boss Neil Bath, the man who has spearheaded the Blues’ nursery’s rise to global prominence. Frank Lampard handed a host of Chelsea youngsters their head, before Tuchel was challenged to keep that production line going. Reece James and Mason Mount’s superlative form left Tuchel no choice but to deploy both England stars regularly. But other young stars have felt their chances limited, with no scope to gain rhythm through regular minutes. Chelsea’s new chiefs want to see a smoother transition from academy to first team, and believe Potter is the man to make that happen.

