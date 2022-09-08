Harry flies to Balmoral to be with the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry flies to Balmoral to be with the Queen

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 5.18pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Manchester earlier this week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy.

Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.

The Queen’s four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – are either at her bedside or on their way, joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, Duke of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex.

The Duke and Duchess pictured in Dusseldorf, Germany this week (Joe Giddens/PA)

A spokesperson for the Sussexes had initially said Meghan would be joining Harry at Balmoral but later a source said she would remain in London but would not attend the WellChild Awards.

The duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, the source said, following the change of plan.

The Sussexes have a troubled relationship with their relatives and in a recent wide-ranging interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

In a dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the couple made a series of shocking claims and painted the royal family as a racist and uncaring institution.

After the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen said in a statement that the issues raised, including race, would be “addressed by the family privately”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the One Young World Manchester summit (Peter Byrne/PA)

The couple had accused an unnamed royal, not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be, before he was born.

Meghan also revealed she asked for help when she was suicidal, but said the institution gave her no support.

But with the Queen’s health in the forefront of everyone’s minds, any tensions are likely to be overlooked as the family come together in support of their mother, grandmother and head of state.

Harry was due to give a speech at the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening and celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families.

The duke has been patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007 and despite stepping down as a working royal has maintained his links with the organisation.

Harry and Meghan, who have been visiting Europe this week, attended the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday. Meghan delivered a keynote speech and declared it was “very nice to be back in the UK” and told the young leaders “you are the future, you are the present”.

It was their first public appearance in the UK since they joined other members of the royal family for events in June that celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They also travelled to Dusseldorf in Germany on Tuesday, to mark the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games in the city, and thrilled fans when they went on a walkabout.

