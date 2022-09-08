William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie into Balmoral after landing at Aberdeen By Press Association September 8 2022, 5.40pm The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Duke of Cambridge has driven his two uncles into Balmoral after landing on an RAF plane in Aberdeen. William was behind the wheel of the Range Rover which arrived as part of a cavalcade of cars at the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home just after 5pm. The Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA) The Duke of York was in the passenger seat, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sitting in the back. The plane carrying the royals arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm. The Earl and Countess of Wessex in a car driven by the Duke of Cambridge (Andrew Milligan/PA) Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm. Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York What the papers say – September 12 Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title More from The Courier Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0 In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people… 0