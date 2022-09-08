Drought declared across whole of Wales despite recent rainfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drought declared across whole of Wales despite recent rainfall

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 6.30pm
Views of Cantref Reservoir in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Views of Cantref Reservoir in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

A drought has been officially declared across the whole of Wales despite recent rainfall, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced.

It is the first country-wide drought for 16 years, and comes after the nation only experienced 56% of its average rainfall between March and August.

The six-month period has been the third driest since records began in 1865.

Despite recent heavy rain and flooding in some parts of the country, NRW said it would take time to restore ground, river and reservoir water levels.

The decision to take most of the country from ‘prolonged dry weather’ status to drought came after a meeting on Thursday between the Wales Drought Liaison Group, which includes NRW, water companies, Public Health Wales (PHW), and a number of other bodies.

(PA Graphics)

Natalie Hall, sustainable water manager at NRW, said: “After a dry spring and summer, and the impact very little rain over a sustained period have had on our natural environment, we have taken the decision to move the whole of Wales into drought status.

“Rainfall experienced across the country over recent weeks has not been anywhere near enough to replenish rivers, groundwater or reservoirs to normal levels.

“We will need to see sustained or above-average rainfall over the coming weeks and months to see any tangible difference. If we don’t see that rainfall, we can expect many areas to remain in drought.

“While essential water supplies remain safe, the public and businesses right across Wales areas are being urged to use water wisely and manage this precious resource at this time.”

The government agency said the situation showed a “pressing need” to prepare and adapt to the environmental impacts of climate change.

Ms Hall added: “We do expect these events to occur more frequently due to climate change and we are building that knowledge into our preparations.”

She said the long-term effects of the drought on the environment may not be known for some time.

The agency said water levels in rivers including the Wye, Usk, Dee and Upper Severn remained very low and there is concern about fish, many of which have been found in distress or dying, and other wildlife.

Peatlands, wetlands and mature forests appear to be coping well, it added.

Welsh Water said there would be no impact on supply of water to households or businesses.

Drought warning
Cantref Reservoir in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, where water levels are low (Ben Birchall/PA)

Public Health Wales said people should continue using water for cooking, hygiene and for keeping hydrated.

And urged against using bottled water to make up infant formula as it may not be sterile and contain minerals that are not healthy for young children.

Examples of steps people are advised to take to reduce their water consumption and avoid being wasteful include only using the washing machine or dishwasher for a full load, and taking a shower instead of a bath.

Wales uses more water per head than in the rest of the UK, and Welsh Water said it was looking at how to encourage the public to use less.

